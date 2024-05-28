Boohoo abandons £1m bonus payouts for top bosses who missed yearly targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boohoo abandons £1m bonus payouts for top bosses who missed yearly targets

By Press Association
Boohoo has turned its back on plans to award its top bosses bonuses worth £1 million (Ian West/PA)
Boohoo has turned its back on plans to award its top bosses bonuses worth £1 million, after facing criticism from shareholders in the loss-making fashion chain.

The retailer had reportedly come under pressure after revealing the bumper payouts despite the bosses not meeting their bonus targets for the year.

In its annual report published earlier this year, Boohoo said its co-founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane and chief executive John Lyttle were entitled to an annual bonus of £1 million, made up of cash and share awards.

Boohoo profit
Boohoo told investors that its executive directors had ‘opted to waive their entire bonus entitlement’ for the year (Ian West/PA)

It came despite reporting a pre-tax loss of £150 million for the year to the end of February, greater than the £91 million reported the previous year, and revenues tumbling by 17%.

The company therefore did not meet its own financial goals for the year, with revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted cash flow all undershooting its target levels.

It also missed its targets for delivering on environmental measures, international supply chain milestones and IT project goals.

However, Boohoo said it was disregarding its own pay policy because it did not reflect the “excellent work” carried out by its top bosses.

“Using the formulaic outcome alone, the FY24 (2024 financial year) annual bonus out-turn was 0% of maximum,” the report read.

“However, the Remuneration Committee feels that the formulaic outcome is not an accurate reflection of the excellent work carried out during the year to set the business up for future success, nor will it ensure that the management team is motivated and retained throughout the next financial year which will be pivotal for the group’s long-term success.”

But on Tuesday, Boohoo told investors that its executive directors had “opted to waive their entire bonus entitlement” for the year.

It means that without the bonus payments, Mr Kamani will take home about £503,000, Ms Kane £524,000, and and Mr Lyttle £713,000 for the latest year.

The retailer also said it had decided not to implement its new “Boohoo Incentive Plan”, having “engaged with certain shareholders” ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) next month.

The new scheme had involved combining its annual bonus and long-term incentives into one, replacing the existing incentive system which it said was not “motivational”.

According to reports in The Times, some shareholders had been planning to revolt against the pay plan at its AGM, with one major shareholder said to be “furious” about the change to the bonus scheme.