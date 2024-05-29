Bloomsbury buys US academic publisher in ‘game-changing’ £65m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bloomsbury buys US academic publisher in ‘game-changing’ £65m deal

By Press Association
Bloomsbury publishes the Harry Potter titles (Paul Faith/PA)
Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury announced it has bought a US academic publisher in a deal worth up to 83 million US dollars (£65 million).

Its boss described the acquisition of Rowman & Littlefield as a “game-changer” which will help accelerate its expansion overseas.

Bloomsbury Publishing is set to pay 76 million US dollars (£60 million) in cash and up to seven million US dollars (£5 million) held in escrow.

The publisher behind the Harry Potter series said it was its biggest acquisition to date and will see it become a leading academic publisher in North America.

Rowman & Littlefield’s top authors cover academic arts, humanities and social sciences and it publishes thousands of nonfiction books and textbooks, both in print and digitally.

The combined business will publish nearly 100,000 titles between them, Bloomsbury said.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for Bloomsbury,” said Nigel Newton, Bloomsbury’s chief executive.

“Their 40,000 academic titles added to ours will make us a significant US academic publisher, growing Bloomsbury’s academic and digital publishing presence in North America, opening new markets and publishing areas to Bloomsbury, and is a key milestone in the delivery of our long-term growth strategy.”

Bloomsbury, which also publishes cookbooks from chefs including Tom Kerridge, Gino D’Acampo and Paul Hollywood, recently revealed its biggest ever yearly profit and sales.

Its finances were bolstered by sales for top-selling authors including Sarah J Maas, whose fantasy fiction series have generated huge audiences.

Meanwhile, its academic and professional division lagged behind the consumer arm with sales falling compared with the previous year.

Paul Hollywood
Paul Hollywood publisher Bloomsbury said it was buying a US academic publisher for £65 million (Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Experts suggested that investors might be concerned that the publisher is not expecting to publish a new title from its “star author” Maas in the next financial year.

But Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst for AJ Bell, said the latest takeover news shows Bloomsbury is taking steps to diversify its portfolio of authors and titles.

He said: “Bloomsbury has come a long way from the days when its fortunes were almost completely tied to the Harry Potter franchise and today’s acquisition of a US academic publisher accelerates the company’s diversification strategy.”

Shares in Bloomsbury were up by about 2% on Wednesday morning.