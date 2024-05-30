Dr Martens profits plummet as US consumers turn their backs on bootmaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dr Martens profits plummet as US consumers turn their backs on bootmaker

By Press Association
Dr Martens has been hit by cooling US consumer demand of late (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dr Martens has been hit by cooling US consumer demand of late (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Dr Martens has announced a swathe of cost-cutting plans, after the bootmaker’s bottom line was hit by plummeting demand in the US last year.

The London-listed firm hopes to save up to £25 million in the coming financial year, after profit fell 42.9% to £97 million for the year ending March 31.

The company said the cost cuts would come from “organisational efficiency and design, better procurement and operational streamlining”.

Dr Martens has been struggling to drive demand among US consumers, its biggest market, in recent years.

In Thursday’s results statement it put that down to weak consumer spending as a whole in the region, describing the boots segment as “particularly challenging”.

Revenue on the continent fell by a quarter this year, mainly driven by falling sales in its wholesale business.

One cost-cutting measure is to buy less stock in the US, it said, describing inventory backlogs as being at an “elevated” level.

Dr Martens financials
A person wearing Dr Martens boots (Dr Martens/PA)

Dr Martens said it also recently installed several new directors across the Americas, and said they are “still embedding”.

Meanwhile, “our marketing and trading execution during the year was not as strong as it should have been”, it added.

In an attempt to buck the trend, the retailer plans to spend more on advertising and streamline the process of buying boots on its website.

However, it sought to temper expectations of an immediate turnaround, warning that it does not expect a recovery in its US wholesale business until late 2025-to-early 2026 at the soonest.

As a result, US wholesale revenue is expected to see “double-digit” decline again next year.

Kenny Wilson, Dr Martens’ chief executive, said the results were “as expected and reflect continued weak USA consumer demand”.

“We are clear that we need to drive demand in the USA to return to growth in (financial year 2026) onwards and are executing a detailed plan to achieve this, with refocused and increased USA marketing investment in the year ahead.”

“We are also announcing a cost action plan across the Group, targeting savings of £20 million to £25 million.

“I am confident that the actions we are taking as we enter this year of transition will put us in good shape for the years ahead.”

Mr Wilson is to step down later this year, to be replaced by Ije Nwokorie, who is currently chief brand officer at the business, before the end of the current financial year.

He was previously senior director for Apple Retail as well as chief executive of brand consultancy Wolff Olins.

Overall revenue came in at £877 million, a 12% fall on last year when it broke the £1 billion barrier for the first time.