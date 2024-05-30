Auto Trader profit speeds ahead amid ‘robust’ second-hand car market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auto Trader profit speeds ahead amid ‘robust’ second-hand car market

By Press Association
Auto Trader said it continued to squeeze out other market participants (Joe Giddens/PA)
Auto Trader’s profit rose by a fifth this year, as second-hand cars continued to sell faster than before the pandemic.

The online marketplace said pre-tax profit rose 18% to £345 million for the year ending March 31, as it continued to squeeze out other market participants with two-thirds of UK car buyers relying on its platform.

Auto Trader said it had benefited from “continually strong levels of demand” across both the new and used car markets, as the supply of both increased over the year.

It comes after another online car seller, Cazoo, fell into administration earlier in May, after slashing hundreds of jobs as part of a heavy restructuring.

Auto Trader flagged that high interest rates continue to make it expensive for people looking to take out a loan to pay for a car, and that they were also increasing costs for retailers.

However, it said its platform remained 10 times larger than its nearest classified competitor, while UK retailer forecourt numbers were up 1%.

Auto Trader also flagged a risk from Google, which recently launched a vehicle advertising service.

It said: “There is a risk that this could gain traction as a consumer acquisition channel.

“We continuously improve our products to avoid erosion of our market share.”

Meanwhile, losses of £8.8 million from its car rental business, Autorama, are expected to reduce, despite the leasing market remaining tight.

Nathan Coe, chief executive of Auto Trader, said: “This has been another year of strong financial, operational and strategic progress for Auto Trader.

“More than eight in 10 car buyers now use Auto Trader during their car buying journey and two thirds of buyers only use Auto Trader.

“Our data and technology continue to underpin the UK automotive industry and we are constantly innovating to help our retailers access the very best tools to achieve their business goals.

“We are confident in our prospects for the year ahead and, in the longer term, we see significant opportunities to continue growing our marketplace and to move more of the car buying process online, on Auto Trader.”