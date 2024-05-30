Anti-greenwashing rule to tackle misleading investment claims comes into effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anti-greenwashing rule to tackle misleading investment claims comes into effect

By Press Association
New rules to crack down on investment greenwashing are to come into effect (Yui Mok/PA)
New rules to crack down on investment greenwashing are to come into effect (Yui Mok/PA)

Financial institutions and firms must ensure retail investors are given accurate information on sustainability as a new anti-greenwashing rule comes into effect.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said claims on the green goals of investment products and services should be “fair, clean and not misleading”, starting from Friday.

The rule is the first to kick in from a wider package of FCA measures aimed at tackling greenwashing.

Sacha Sadan, director of environmental, social and governance at the FCA, said: “These new rules will help people make informed decisions about their money.

“They should give greater faith that green investments people choose have been sold fairly and marketed accurately.”

The FCA first announced the measures in November following a consultation with industry, other regulators and consumer groups.

Firms have had six months to prepare for the anti-greenwashing rule, which is linked to the Competition and Markets Authority and Advertising Standards Authority’s existing guidance on the issue.

Last month, the FCA released its finalised guidance alongside examples of how firms can comply with the requirement.

This included telling firms to think “carefully about whether they have the appropriate evidence to support their claims”.

A report from PwC and the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) released on Thursday outlined recommendations on how firms could implement the new rules, saying they were left “very little time” to digest the finalised FCA guidance.

James Alexander, chief executive of UKSIF, said: “The rule is very wide in scope, and firms must work hard to ensure their organisations are communicating across different teams so that products are being labelled and marketed accurately to clients and consumers.

“Our sense is that this has been an administrative challenge, but one which firms recognise as important and valuable.”

Lindsey Stewart, director of investment stewardship research at Morningstar, said: “While this ultimately helps investors make the right choices to match their sustainability needs, compliance is proving to be a heavy lift for many providers.”

A spokesperson for UK Finance, which represents banks, said: “Given the tight implementation timetable for firms following the publication of the guidance in April, we recommend the FCA takes a proportionate approach when applying these rules.

“Such an approach would be in line with existing rules on communications and financial promotions, and help support the growth in sustainable and transition products and services.”

As part of the package of measures, the watchdog announced sustainability disclosure requirements and an investment product labelling system, which aim to help customers understand what their money is being used for and that any claims can be backed up by evidence.

Both are set to come into effect for asset managers from July 31.

The FCA will also introduce a naming and marketing requirement for asset managers from December 2, which aims to ensure products cannot be described as having a positive impact on sustainability if they do not.

It is currently consulting on extending these measures to cover portfolio managers – firms that manage a diversified group of investments for consumers, meaning they would ultimately apply to a wider scope of products.