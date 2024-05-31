Frasers Group hikes Hugo Boss stake after luxury brand warns on demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frasers Group hikes Hugo Boss stake after luxury brand warns on demand

By Press Association
Frasers Group owner Mike Ashley (Lucy North/PA)
Frasers Group owner Mike Ashley (Lucy North/PA)

Frasers Group has raised its stake in Hugo Boss after a fall in the German fashion brand’s share price since the start of the year.

Mike Ashley’s retail conglomerate now owns 2.47% of Hugo Boss shares, or 13.9% via the sale of put options.

In a stock exchange announcement, the London-listed firm said the investment brings its total share in the company to £305 million.

Frasers Group had previously cut its large holding in the company at the start of 2023, bringing its share from £770 million to £580 million.

Hugo Boss’s share price has fallen significantly since then, with Frasers Group slowly selling its stake.

Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels, holds investments in a number of retail names across Europe.

Hugo Boss’s share price fell more than 13% in a single day’s trading last month, after it warned of weak luxury demand in China and poor consumer confidence in the US.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Sports Direct owner, Frasers Group, has increased its stake in Hugo Boss once more, taking the total exposure to almost 14% of the fashion retailer’s market share.

“There are inevitably questions surrounding the motivations for this, especially considering Frasers Group already has an eclectic mix of retailers under its roof.

“Should a takeover offer be brewing, Frasers’ investors will want to see an iron-clad plan for these assets, which is the element that’s been sorely missed from previous acquisitions.

“Of course, there’s no guarantee a buyout is the endgame, but it’s something the market will be watching with keen interest.”