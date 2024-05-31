Regulators urged to launch probe into greenwashing by UK’s major banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Regulators urged to launch probe into greenwashing by UK’s major banks

By Press Association
A view of the financial district of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
Financial and advertising regulators are facing calls to launch an investigation into greenwashing by the UK’s five biggest high street banks.

Campaigners wrote to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) on Friday as a new anti-greenwashing rule came into force.

The Make My Money Matter campaign – which advocates for sustainable pension investments – said the regulators should review sustainability claims and communications at Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Natwest and Lloyds.

The letter coincides with the FCA’s new requirement for financial institutions to ensure retail investors are given “fair, clean and not misleading” information on the green goals of investment products and services.

Make My Money Matter said regulators should investigate the “mismatch” between banks’ promotion of climate statements and their real-world activities.

It cited recent reports that show “significant inconsistencies” between banks’ claims around their alignment to the Paris Climate Agreement goals of trying to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, and their financing strategies.

The letter also called for the watchdogs to look into the prominence of their sustainability communications in contrast to a lack of transparency around their unsustainable activities.

“We believe that these two points create a situation where major bank brands may be understood by the public to be more sustainable than they are – thus representing potential greenwash in the UK banking sector, given that most UK consumers have a relationship with these banks,” the letter noted.

The campaign argued that wider branding should be part of the greenwashing review as consumers’ perception of a bank created by “unduly positive brand image” could affect whether they choose its products and services.

“If they were aware of the companies, or activity, that the bank finances then they may in fact decide that the bank is not for them,” the campaigners said.

They went on to propose that banks are required to publish a list of clients they finance as well as material loans made.

Tony Burdon, chief executive of Make My Money Matter, said, “Our five largest high street banks all financed companies involved in fossil fuel expansion in 2023, the hottest year on record.

“But we believe that their climate and sustainability statements create a situation where the public believes them to be more sustainable than they actually are.

“We look forward to hearing whether the regulators agree and what next steps they may take.”

The FCA’s new anti-greenwashing rule is the first to kick in from a wider package of FCA measures aimed at tackling greenwashing, first announced in November.

Firms have had six months to prepare for the rule, which is linked to CMA and ASA’s existing greenwashing guidance.

An ASA spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of the complaint which we will carefully assess to establish whether there are any grounds for further action.”

An FCA spokesperson said: “We’ll consider the letter we’ve received carefully and reply in due course.”

The PA news agency has contacted the CMA, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Santander and NatWest for comment.