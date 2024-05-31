Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers to launch industrial action in row over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers to launch industrial action in row over pay

By Press Association
Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers have voted in favour of industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Officers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) will launch industrial action short of a strike from Saturday in a dispute over pay.

Nautilus International members in the RFA voted overwhelmingly for action in response to a below-inflation pay offer for 2023/2024.

The union said its members have been hit by a real-terms pay cut of over 30% since 2010.

No credible offer had been made despite talks with the government, said Nautilus.

The industrial action includes refusing to return to sea or shore sooner than members have agreed to and not accepting any new appointment without taking full leave entitlement accrued.

Nautilus said its members are expected to continue to respond to emergencies and to continue to work in full compliance with ensuring the safety of people onboard, the safety of the vessel and the safety of the environment at all times.

The union’s international director of organising Martyn Gray said: “This decision to take industrial action has not been taken lightly but underlines the strength of feeling of members at the RFA who are overworked, underpaid and undervalued and have faced a real-terms pay cut of over 30% since 2010.

“It is incumbent on all political parties to use this election period to affirm their support for our national defence and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary by committing to a pay rise reflective of the rate of inflation and restoring the pay our members have lost over the last decade.

“Nautilus will seek to work with whoever forms the next government to find a solution, but our mandate for action remains active until October and if a solution is not forthcoming in the early stages of a new government further action will be taken.”