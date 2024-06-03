Blackstone offers one extra cent to buy Hipgnosis as takeover nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Blackstone offers one extra cent to buy Hipgnosis as takeover nears

By Press Association
Blackstone has upped its bid for Hipgnosis Songs Fund by one cent (Ben Birchall/PA)
Blackstone has upped its bid for Hipgnosis Songs Fund by one cent (Ben Birchall/PA)

Blackstone has upped its bid for Hipgnosis Songs Fund by one cent as it gets closer to snapping up the music rights owner of artists from Beyonce to Blondie.

The two businesses had previously agreed to a deal that will see Hipgnosis taken off the public markets.

On Monday Blackstone, a US private equity firm, said it had revised its offer price after discussions with the Hipgnosis board.

It has risen by one US cent per share (0.79p), valuing Hipgnosis at about 1.58 billion US dollars (£1.27 billion), an almost 50% premium on the closing price of Hipgnosis shares before an offer was made.

It also revealed that the firms had agreed to switch the nature of the deal from a takeover to a “scheme of arrangement”.

It means that the deal needs to get the approval of shareholders in Hipgnosis who hold at least 75% of its shares, and then the takeover can go ahead regardless of whether a shareholder voted in favour or not.

Blackstone it said it had gained the approval of the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers to switch to a scheme of arrangement.

It sets the stage for Blackstone to buy all the shares in the music rights giant, which became at the centre of a bidding battle in April.

The tussle between Blackstone and Apollo-backed Concord helped push up Hipgnosis’ share price by about 50% since it kicked off in mid-April.

Concord was outbid by its rival after sticking to a final offer which valued Hipgnosis at 1.51 billion US dollars.