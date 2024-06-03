New trains boost capacity on major rail route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New trains boost capacity on major rail route

By Press Association
Train capacity has been boosted on one of the UK’s busiest rail routes with the introduction of new rolling stock (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Train capacity has been boosted on one of the UK’s busiest rail routes with the introduction of new rolling stock.

Avanti West Coast said it has launched an initial six Hitachi-built Evero trains on the West Coast Main Line.

The operator’s Evero fleet will eventually consist of 10 electric trains and 13 bi-modes, which can be powered by electricity or diesel.

Avanti West Coast said the bi-modes each have 299 seats, which is 16% more than the Voyager trains they are replacing.

Everos are quieter, have more space for passengers, more reliable wi-fi and reduce carbon emissions, the company added.

The introduction of the new trains has also led to additional services between London and Birmingham being added to timetables.

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “The introduction of our new timetable and the Evero fleet marks an exciting new chapter for our people and customers.

“The investment is also a key part of our plans to support the UK rail industry, and our wider commitment to improve customer experience on the West Coast Main Line.”

Office of Rail and Road figures show Avanti West Coast had the third worst reliability of all operators in Britain in the year to the end of March, with the equivalent of one in 15 trains (6.9%) cancelled.

The brand – owned by FirstGroup and Trenitalia – faces the prospect of increased competition on the West Coast Main Line as predecessor Virgin Trains is developing a plan to run open access services.