Shein poised to file for £50bn London stock market float, say reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shein poised to file for £50bn London stock market float, say reports

By Press Association
Chinese fashion retailer Shein could float on the London stock market (Alamy/PA)
Chinese fashion retailer Shein could float on the London stock market (Alamy/PA)

Online fashion giant Shein is set to file for a London stock market listing as soon as this week, according to reports.

The proposed listing by the firm, which was founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, would be one of the largest deals for the London Stock Exchange in a decade and comes amid a dearth of new firms on the UK’s public markets.

Sky News reported Shein is preparing to file the necessary paperwork – an initial public offering (IPO) prospectus – with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator for approval.

Sources told the broadcaster this could take place as soon as this week, but may take place later this month.

Shein has been contacted for comment.

The stock market float could value the fast fashion firm at around 66 billion US dollars (£51.6 billion).

The retailer had been in talks with both the US and UK over share listing plans, but has faced significant regulatory hurdles to secure a listing in New York.

Last year, US legislators called for the firm to be investigated over allegations that Uighur forced labour was used in the production of some of its clothes.

Nevertheless, the London Stock Exchange and UK ministers have pushed to get the business to float in London, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt holding talks with Shein executive chairman Donald Tang earlier this year.

Shein, which also owns the Missguided brand in the UK, recorded sales of £1.1 billion in its UK operation in 2022, according to its most recent set of accounts.