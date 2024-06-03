TGI Fridays owner Hostmore scraps second cocktail bar brand after three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TGI Fridays owner Hostmore scraps second cocktail bar brand after three years

By Press Association
TGI Fridays owner Hostmore said its sales have waned this year (Lynne Cameron/PA)
TGI Fridays owner Hostmore said its sales have waned this year, as the hospitality group confirmed the closure of its second cocktail bar and restaurant brand just three years after launch.

The UK firm said the remaining 63rd+1st bar in Glasgow will shut down at the end of month.

It follows three other venues in Cobham, Harrogate and Edinburgh being shut down as the group backtracked on the spin-off – which was not making it enough money.

The brand was launched in 2021 and took inspiration from TGI Fridays with a New York-influenced food and cocktails menu.

But the loss-making Hostmore has grappled with with weaker spending in recent years, leading it to take steps to cut costs and put its finances back on a strong footing.

It said getting rid of the brand, and therefore cutting out its operations and supply chain, would boost its earnings in the future.

Fridays restaurant in Edinburgh
Hostmore said its restaurant sales have waned over the year (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile, Hostmore, which has 85 TGI Fridays restaurants across the UK, revealed that sales over the year to mid-May were a tenth lower than the same period last year, on a like-for-like basis.

Nevertheless, earnings were slightly higher over the first four months of the year versus 2023.

The company previously said it was weighing up opportunities to shut down restaurants that were losing it money and had taken steps to improve the performance of 20 struggling sites.

Earlier this year, it agreed a deal with to merge with US-based TGI Fridays Inc, to create a larger firm which will remain listed in London.

On Monday, Hostmore said it had received interest from a number of lenders to provide financing for the new combined group, and it was currently working with one to agree a package of support.

The merger is expected to be completed before the end of September.