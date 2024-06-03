FTSE 100 slips after early rally as GSK shares drag on index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 slips after early rally as GSK shares drag on index

By Press Association
London’s premier stock exchange finished the day 12.6 points lower (Kirsty O’Conner/PA)
The FTSE 100 faded after an early rally to close in the red on Monday, dragged down by plummeting shares in pharmaceutical giant GSK.

London’s premier stock exchange finished the day 12.6 points lower, or 0.15%, ending at 8,263.

The index was boosted by gains for retailers and property giants, with JD Sports and Ocado among the top risers.

But a plunge in GSK shares pulled it down, after a US court ruled on Friday that more than 70,000 lawsuits against the company could go ahead over its heartburn drug Zantac. Shares in the drug making giant fell 9.54%.

Meanwhile, it was good news for industrials as the UK’s manufacturing sector sprung back into growth in May, with levels of production surging and business optimism hitting a more than two-year high.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said: “The UK’s FTSE 100 is the weakest performer in Europe on Monday.

“The index has been dragged down by GSK, the healthcare giant, which is down more than 8% after one of its drugs for heartburn was reported to cause cancer.

“The healthcare sector is the weakest in the UK on Monday, although it is worth noting that all other sectors are higher, as an initial public offering (IPO) buzz rips through the UK market.”

In Europe, stock markets fared a little better, with Germany’s top share index, the Dax, closing up 0.6%, while France’s Cac 40 rose by 0.06%.

The US’s S&P 500 was down 0.1% by the time European markets closed, while Dow Jones was down 0.71%%.

The pound was up 0.38% against the US dollar at 1.279, and down 0.03% against the euro at 1.175.

UK gas prices hit their highest point in 2024 on Monday, after a pipeline between Norway and Britain was closed because of a crack, which has disrupted supplies to the UK.

The day-ahead price of UK gas jumped 7.2% to 87.7p per therm. At one point in the day, it was trading at 94p per therm, its highest point this year.

Meanwhile, crude oil was down 3.49% to 74.3 dollars per barrel, after Opec announced it would phase out voluntary production cuts totalling 2.2 million barrels per day.

In company news, online fashion giant Shein is reportedly poised to file for a London stock market listing as soon as this week.

The proposed listing by the firm, which was founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, would be one of the largest deals for the LSE in a decade and comes amid a dearth of new firms on the UK’s public markets.

Sky News reported Shein is preparing to file the necessary paperwork – an IPO prospectus – with the Financial Conduct Authority for approval.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 6.45p to 133.95p, St James’s Place, up 23.4p to 523p, Entain, up 28p to 703.2p, easyJet, up 15.4p to 475.4p, and Land Securities, up 17.5p to 670p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, down 164.5p to 1602p, Ashtead, down 172p to 5516p, Pearson, down 15.2p to 932.8p, BP, down 7p to 481.15p, and Compass Group, down 28p to 2164p.