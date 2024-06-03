Consumer card spending slows to three-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer card spending slows to three-year low

By Press Association
Spending on cards was up just 1% on the year in May (PA)
Consumer card spending growth slowed to a three-year low in May as rising household bills and wet weather led to cautious budgeting, figures suggest.

Spending on cards was up just 1% on the year in May, the smallest rise since February 2021 as even resilient sectors such as airlines and takeaways were knocked by rising household bills, according to the Barclays Consumer Spend report.

April’s price hikes on bills including council tax and broadband affected consumer confidence, with 87% worried about the impact of rising household costs on their personal finances, a survey for the report found.

Some 80% reported worries about increasing council tax, followed by broadband and mobile costs (79%), water bills (76%), and dental costs (75%).

Barclays found spending on non-essential items recorded its smallest increase since February 2021 at 0.7%, although spending on utilities was down by 12.5% following Ofgem’s price cap decrease from April 1.

Britons reined in spending on takeaways and fast food in May, with the category recording its first decline, of 0.2%, since May 2020.

It comes as 44% said they were reducing their discretionary spending, with takeaways the most common cutback (54%) followed by eating out in restaurants (53%).

Airlines saw their smallest increase in spending since July 2021 at 5.6%, while travel agents also suffered their lowest increase since August 2023 at 4.3%.

More positively however, 28% of Britons say they plan to spend more when the weather improves over the summer, rising to 39% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Retailers faced a challenging May, yet the few sunnier days in the month did bring a welcome uptick in footfall.

“As consumers gear up to spend more with better weather, and with the Euros, Wimbledon and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on the horizon, there’s a brighter outlook for the coming months.”

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: ”The economic strength we saw in the first three months of the year was always expected to ease as we moved into the second quarter, with GDP having seen the extra bounce needed to recover the ground lost in last year’s recession.

“The underlying direction of travel remains though, with falling inflation, real income growth and low unemployment all pointing to a gradual acceleration in consumer spending over the next 12 months, especially as we begin to see the Bank of England reduce interest rates in H2.”