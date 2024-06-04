‘Super-ATM’ multi-bank deposit service being trialled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Super-ATM’ multi-bank deposit service being trialled

By Press Association
An initiative which allows people to use a single ATM to make deposits with multiple banks is being trialled (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An initiative where people can use a “super-ATM” to make deposits with multiple banks is being trialled.

The first machine is up and running in Atherstone in Warwickshire and further ATMs will also be trialled, according to Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to help plug gaps in cash access.

The machines will offer access to cash services such as withdrawals and balance inquiries. They will also enable free cash deposits to customers of Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank.

More banks are expected to be added soon, according to Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company owned and funded by major banks.

The machines are connected to the Link ATM network and have been set up in partnership with ATM providers NCR Atleos and NoteMachine.

Deposit machines are among the solutions being trialled by Cash Access UK to improve deposit services.

Cash Access UK chief executive Gareth Oakley said: “Access to deposit-taking ATMs is vital for cash-reliant UK consumers struggling to access basic banking services and it’s just as important that businesses who accept cash can bank it too.”

National chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Martin McTague said: “The decline of the bank branch network has left many without vital services, in particular the ability for small business owners to deposit takings for the day safely without shutting the small business early or travelling for miles.

“The ability to deposit in a super-ATM that works for multiple banks is an important innovation and could make a real difference alongside the accelerated rollout of banking hubs and maintenance of Post Office counters.”