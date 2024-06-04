Vistry to sell new homes to Blackstone in £580m rental deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vistry to sell new homes to Blackstone in £580m rental deal

By Press Association
The housing portfolio is concentrated in the South East of England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry has struck a £580 million deal to sell 1,750 new homes to private equity giant Blackstone and partner Regis.

The deal will provide Blackstone, and its minority investor partner, with a raft of properties to be rented out.

Leaf Living, the private housing rental firm backed by Blackstone and Regis, will manage the property portfolio.

The housing portfolio is concentrated in the South East of England across 36 Vistry sites, primarily from plots across Vistry’s old housebuilding landbank.

The first homes covered by the deal are expected to complete at the end of this month, with the majority of completion set to take place over the next two years.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry Group, said: “By working in partnership with organisations like Leaf Living, we can maximise the number of high-quality homes we deliver every year.

“This agreement supports our differentiated business model, with the certainty provided by the pre-selling of homes enabling us to accelerate our build programmes, guarantee work for our supply chain, reduce sales and build costs and create vibrant new communities.

“This year we are on track to deliver more than a 10% increase in new home completions, playing a key part in helping to address the UK’s acute housing shortage.”

James Seppala, head of European real estate at Blackstone, said: “Institutional private capital can play an important role in providing high quality housing stock across the UK, particularly in the private rented sector which is significantly undersupplied today.

“Partnerships such as these can meaningfully accelerate the delivery of new homes and help alleviate structural undersupply across the sector.”

Vistry has increased its focus on partnership to build affordable housing after taking over housebuilder Countryside in 2022 for £1.25 billion.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “We are not changing any forecasts on the back of this announcement, but see it as further reassurance that the partnerships model has legs.

“The group has now signed nine notable deals since the start of September 2023, with a total of around 14,400 homes worth probably more than £4 billion of revenue.”

Shares in Vistry were down 0.7% on Tuesday afternoon.