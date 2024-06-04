Asda is UK’s most expensive supermarket fuel retailer, analysis suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda is UK’s most expensive supermarket fuel retailer, analysis suggests

By Press Association
Analysis suggests Asda has become the UK’s most expensive supermarket fuel retailer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Asda has become the UK’s most expensive supermarket fuel retailer, according to new analysis.

Rival companies Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s sold a litre of petrol for an average of 2.1p less than Asda at the end of May, the RAC said.

The difference in average diesel prices was even steeper, at 2.5p per litre.

The RAC said that for many years Asda “prided itself on selling the cheapest fuel”, often being the first supermarket to cut pump prices.

The supermarket was taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital in 2021.

When Asda bought the UK and Irish operations of petrol station giant EG Group – owned by the Issa brothers – in May last year, Mohsin Issa said the deal would enable him to offer “Asda’s highly competitive fuel” to more customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a report in July last year stating that Asda’s target fuel margin – the difference between what it paid for fuel and the pump price – was three times higher for 2023 compared with 2019.

But in January, TDR Capital managing director Gary Lindsay told the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee that Asda did not have “a particular strategy to bump the price of fuel or to make a larger profit on fuel”.

The RAC analysis found that across all UK forecourts, the average price of petrol fell by 2.4p per litre last month to 147.9.

Diesel prices dipped by 4.5p per litre to 153.6p.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said pump prices should be falling much faster to reflect a decline in wholesale costs.

He said: “A month of decreasing fuel prices should be seen as a good one for drivers but the sheer time it is taking for any meaningful price reductions to reach forecourts is if anything a continuing cause of concern.

“When it comes to much-needed pump price cuts, it’s sadly a case of too little too leisurely, with most drivers still getting a miserable deal every time they fill up.

“We’re once again in classic ‘rocket and feather’ territory, with pump prices only trickling down when they should really be falling like a stone.

“It’s also interesting to see that Asda no longer holds the crown for selling the cheapest fuel despite the pledge made when it was subject to a merger a year ago.

“The other three major supermarkets, as well as some enterprising independents, now offer lower prices.”

Asda said it uses a different pricing strategy at its supermarket and “convenience” forecourts.

A spokesperson said: “Asda was the price leader in the supermarket fuel sector in May and we remain focused on providing our customers with the best value at the pumps as we grow in the convenience sector.

“In May, we reduced the price of unleaded and diesel by a combined average of 2.31p per litre and also announced that we are trialling earn on fuel on the Asda Rewards app, where users can get 0.5% of their fuel spend back in their Asda Rewards Cashpot.”