Alzheimer’s Society ads cleared following 235 complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Alzheimer’s Society ads cleared following 235 complaints

By Press Association
The adverts were cleared by a watchdog (ASA/PA)
The adverts were cleared by a watchdog (ASA/PA)

Adverts for the Alzheimer’s Society which detailed a woman’s death “again and again and again” have been cleared following 235 complaints that they were irresponsible and caused “unjustifiable distress”.

The three television ads and a radio ad, broadcast in March and April, featured a man talking at his mother’s wake, saying: “Mum first died on the 12th of May 2019 when she couldn’t work out how to prepare her legendary roast any more.”

He continued: “The style icon of the Covington estate. Mum died as a fashionista the day she couldn’t get dressed into her colourful outfits.

ASA ruling
The Advertising Standards Authority received complaints about the adverts (ASA/PA)

“She died as the queen of Christmas when she refused to have dinner with the family. She died again when she asked me, her son, what my name was. She died as dad’s rock after 52 years of marriage the day she looked straight through him.

“On the 10th of March 2024, mum died a final time, surrounded by her family.”

A voice-over then said: “With dementia, you don’t just die once. You die again and again and again. Which is why at Alzheimer’s Society we’ll be with you again and again and again.”

The ad switched between scenes of home videos of the woman when she was younger, enjoying time with friends, at Christmas and preparing a meal, and scenes of when she was older, including being supported by her son and a carer.

Viewers complained that the ads were excessively distressing, offensive and irresponsible.

The Alzheimer’s Society said it was “conscious from the outset that a campaign about the realities of dementia would be sensitive and potentially challenging for some audiences” and it approached the campaign with due care.

The charity said the script was written by a person who had lost their father to dementia 18 months previously “for whom the long goodbye rang true”.

Ad clearance agency Clearcast said they understood the ads could be upsetting but did not believe they were irresponsible or exploitative.

When approving the ads, they took into consideration that the Alzheimer’s Society was an authority on the issue, and provided support for people living with Alzheimer’s as well as investing in research into the disease.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ads, and particularly the references to death, could cause a significant emotional impact with a wider audience.

The ASA said: “We acknowledged that the ads, and particularly the references to dying ‘again and again and again’ were likely to cause potentially significant distress to some people with Alzheimer’s, particularly to those who had recently been diagnosed.

“However, we considered that the ads presented an accurate and sensitively delivered portrayal of the reality of the disease.”

It added: “Overall, we considered that any distress caused was justified by the ads’ messages.

“For the reasons set out above we concluded that the ads were not irresponsible, did not cause serious or widespread offence, and did not cause unjustifiable distress.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s director of income and engagement Alex Hyde-Smith said: “At every stage of development of ‘The Long Goodbye’, immense care went into ensuring we’re telling this story compassionately and authentically. It was never our intention to cause distress.

“We’ve heard from a huge number of people who’ve felt this is the first advert that truly represents their dementia experience. These people have expressed relief and gratitude for the campaign – finally showing them that many other people have experienced the same, utterly unacceptable levels of pain and struggle that they and their families went through.

“An important debate has begun and, ultimately, we need to keep telling the truth about this devastating illness to ensure dementia gets the long overdue attention it deserves.”