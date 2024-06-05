McDonald’s loses case over Big Mac trademark against Irish chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

McDonald’s loses case over Big Mac trademark against Irish chain

By Press Association
US fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the EU trademark for ‘Big Mac’ in relation to chicken sandwiches as part of a long-running dispute with Irish restaurant chain Supermac’s (Niall Carson/PA)
US fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the EU trademark for ‘Big Mac’ in relation to chicken sandwiches as part of a long-running dispute with Irish restaurant chain Supermac’s (Niall Carson/PA)

US fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the EU trademark for “Big Mac” in relation to chicken sandwiches as part of a long-running dispute with an Irish restaurant chain.

On Wednesday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) upheld a complaint from Galway-based Supermac’s.

The case relates to a European trademark for the words “Big Mac” which was registered with the EU International Property Office (EUIPO) in respect of meat, fish and chicken sandwiches as well as a range of restaurant services including takeaway food and drive-through facilities.

The trademark was originally registered for McDonald’s in 1996.

Generally, the rights of a holder to an EU trademark are revoked on application to EUIPO, if it has not been put to genuine use within a continuous period of five years.

In 2017, Supermac’s filed an application for revocation of that mark in relation to certain goods and services.

It submitted that the mark had not been put to genuine use in such a five-year period.

The application was partially upheld but the EUIPO still allowed McDonald’s to use Big Mac for products made with meat or poultry as well as in respect of restaurant services.

After that decision, Supermac’s argued at the ECJ that McDonald’s had insufficiently used the contested trademark in relation to “chicken sandwiches”, adding that the US food giant’s evidence on the matter was essentially limited to the marketing of “meat sandwiches”.

McDonald’s service issues
The European Court of Justice upheld Supermac’s complaint and overturned McDonald’s protection of the phrase ‘Big Mac’ in relation to chicken sandwiches (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McDonald’s and the EUIPO put forward examples of advertisements and display boards relating to “Grand Big Mac Chickens”.

However, the court ultimately found that the evidence was not sufficient to prove McDonald’s had used the contested trademark enough in relation to poultry products.

In addition, the court considered whether McDonald’s had the right to Big Mac as a protected trademark in relation to branding restaurant services including takeaway food and drive-through facilities.

The ECJ upheld Supermac’s complaint on this matter and overturned McDonald’s protection of the phrase for such purposes.

Each party was ordered to bear its own costs.