Hundreds head to Bank of England to get hands on first banknotes featuring King

By Press Association
A person holds some of the newly released banknotes, featuring the King’s portrait, outside the Bank of England, London (Lucy North/PA)
A person holds some of the newly released banknotes, featuring the King's portrait, outside the Bank of England, London (Lucy North/PA)

Hundreds of people have headed to the Bank of England to be among the first to own a banknote featuring the King.

The new banknotes were issued for the first time on Wednesday and will circulate with existing notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II.

The King’s portrait appears on the new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes and will only be issued to meet demand and to replace ones which are damaged.

People queue outside the Bank of England, London, on the day the new banknotes featuring the King’s portrait are being issued
People queue outside the Bank of England, London, on the day the new banknotes featuring the King's portrait were being issued (Lucy North/PA)

Volunteers at the Bank said around 200 people visited on Wednesday to exchange their notes.

Student Sean Brown, 20, travelled to the City of London from Hertfordshire to get one of the first notes.

He said: “Since I was young I’ve been collecting coins so I wanted to be here for this monumental occasion.

“I also like to be the first person to do things and I want to be one of the first to see the design and how they link to history.

“It’s great to be one of the first people to bring one of the notes home.”

Chris Moore, 49, travelled from Wiltshire for a day in London and decided to get a banknote for the “historical occasion”.

He said: “It’s interesting to get some of the new notes straight away – I like to see unusual notes and coins.

“I like to keep hold of notes from when I was a child, but this is historical.”

Charles was presented with his portrait design in April, which he said was “very well designed”.

It is the first time the sovereign has been changed on the Bank of England’s notes because Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to be depicted on a note in 1960.

Select Post Office branches are also distributing the new banknotes over the coming days and weeks.

A person holds some of the newly released banknotes, featuring the King’s portrait, outside the Bank of England, London
A person holds some of the newly released banknotes, featuring the King's portrait, outside the Bank of England, London (Lucy North/PA)

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “We’re very pleased to be issuing the new King Charles banknotes.

“This is a historic moment, as it’s the first time we’ve changed the sovereign on our notes.

“We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demand them.

“Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment.”