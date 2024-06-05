Rent and mortgage spending accelerated in May, Barclays finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rent and mortgage spending accelerated in May, Barclays finds

By Press Association
Despite increased housing costs when compared with 2023 figures, the month-on-month difference was marginal, Barclays said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Annual growth in spending on rent and mortgages accelerated in May, rising by 6.3%, according to a major bank’s analysis of its current accounts.

This was faster than a 3.6% annual rise recorded by Barclays in April.

The data was sourced using Barclays current account transactions which were identified as direct debits and bank transfers going to mortgage lenders and private landlords.

The data covered payments to multiple lenders, including Barclays.

Despite increased housing costs when compared with 2023 figures, the month-on-month difference was marginal, indicating that consumers may not be feeling worse off in the short term, particularly in light of the decrease in the Ofgem energy price cap in April, Barclays said.

It also pointed to signs that consumers are taking some comfort from slowing inflation.

Six in 10 (62%) people in an Opinium Research survey for Barclays in May said the slowdown has made them more able to live within their means, and more than half (56%) of the 2,000 people surveyed across the UK feel more confident in their household finances.

Mark Arnold, head of savings and mortgages at Barclays, said: “Our latest rent and mortgage spending figures show that, despite the encouraging signs of falling inflation, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“With hopes of an imminent base rate cut fading, according to the latest swap rates (which lenders use to price their mortgages), we’re likely to see housing costs remain high for a while longer.”

Frances McDonald, director of research at property firm Savills, said: “Aspirations of home ownership remain strong, particularly as the cost of renting exceeds average mortgage payments in many locations.”