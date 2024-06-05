New stamps issued featuring images of popular dog breeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New stamps issued featuring images of popular dog breeds

By Press Association
Royal Mail’s new set of stamps featuring images of some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail is issuing a new set of stamps featuring images of some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds.

The stamps show a Dalmatian, Jack Russell-type terrier, Labrador Retriever, Border Collie, whippet, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua, cocker spaniel, Pembroke Welsh Corgi and pug.

The Royal Mail noted that more people around the world own a dog than any other pet, and a third of households in the UK have one.

A new Royal Mail stamp featuring a chihuahua
A new Royal Mail stamp featuring a Chihuahua (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “British people are known for their love of animals, and especially dogs.

“We hope that these beautiful stamps will bring added joy when they drop through people’s letterboxes on cards and letters – and remind our customers to place their cherished dog in another room when opening the door to collect mail from their postie.”

Royal Mail worked on the stamp issue with animal expert Tamsin Pickeral, who is the author of The Dog: 5,000 Years Of The Dog in Art and The Spirit of the Dog.

A new Royal Mail stamp featuring a Siberian Husky
A new Royal Mail stamp featuring a Siberian Husky (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today.

– Royal Mail’s Dog Awareness Week will take place in the first week of July.