Amazon extends grocery deliveries to all UK customers

By Press Association
The retail technology giant said customers in more than 100 towns and cities would now be able to get same-day delivery without needing to be Prime members (Amazon/PA)
The retail technology giant said customers in more than 100 towns and cities would now be able to get same-day delivery without needing to be Prime members (Amazon/PA)

Amazon has said it will now offer grocery deliveries to all UK customers, after previously only offering the service to Prime members.

The retail technology giant said customers in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK would now be able to get same-day delivery without needing to be a member of its subscription service.

This would cover groceries from Amazon Fresh and well as those through its Morrisons, Co-op and Iceland services on Amazon.

An Amazon Fresh store
Prime Member deals would launch later this month, offering exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh online and across the retailer’s 20 Amazon Fresh shops (Adam Davy/PA)

It comes amid efforts from Amazon to grow its grocery business in face of tough competition within the UK grocery sector.

Nevertheless, it said Prime members would still have access to more delivery options and free shopping, subject to minimum spend.

On Thursday, Amazon also revealed it would launch additional discounts for Prime members on Amazon Fresh.

Prime Member deals would launch later this month, offering exclusive deals on Amazon Fresh online and across the retailer’s 20 Amazon Fresh shops.

It added that there would be an additional 10% off certain items in store, as well as weekly special deals offering up to 50% off a number of products in store and online.

Ganesh Rao, vice president of Amazon Fresh International, said: “Today marks a milestone for us as we extend our grocery deliveries to all Amazon customers, and we are excited for more customers to benefit from our low prices, wide selection, and fast and reliable deliveries.

“We’re also offering even more savings for Prime members when they’re shopping from Amazon Fresh, giving them an additional 10% off Price Cut products in store, as well as access to Prime-exclusive deals online.”