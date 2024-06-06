Outsourcing giant Mitie reports record sales amid AI-led security projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outsourcing giant Mitie reports record sales amid AI-led security projects

By Press Association
Outsourcing giant Mitie has reported record-high annual sales (Ed Robinson/OneRedEye/PA)
Outsourcing giant Mitie has reported record-high annual sales after it secured new projects with the UK Government and developed artificial intelligence-led security to combat retail crime.

The FTSE 250-listed company works with major firms in the UK and globally for services such as cleaning, security, engineering, and building work.

The firm said its revenues jumped by 11% to £4.5 billion over the year to the end of March, compared with £4.1 billion generated the previous year.

This was partly driven by a growing pipeline of work with the UK Government which includes the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Mitie said it kickstarted a £100 million programme to upgrade the security infrastructure across the DWP, and also undertook “critical” refurbishment and construction work to support the MoD’s defence estate.

However, it said it lost a number of contracts during the year, partly due to the prices of its contracts in a “highly competitive environment”.

The company said revenue growth was also driven by work across its technology services, where it works with companies such as Amazon, BAE Systems, Lloyds Banking Group and Network Rail.

One of the largest projects completed last year was a full re-fit of a 100-year-old turbine engine manufacturing site for Rolls Royce, the company said.

Meanwhile, Mitie revealed that work with retailers and the Home Office to support a new retail crime plan, named Project Pegasus, gained momentum during the year.

“Retailers are facing unprecedented levels of crime, with the estimated cost to the sector having almost doubled over the past year to £3.3 billion per annum,” the firm said.

Mitie said it was using “cutting-edge technologies” to improve security measures, including artificial intelligence (AI) video analytics and biometrics, which help identify criminals.

This work helped it generate more revenue from its business services division, which also includes a steady stream of cleaning and security work with big companies.

The group’s pre-tax profit hit £156.3 million in the latest year, up from £105.5 million a year ago.

Phil Bentley, Mitie’s chief executive, said: “We have secured a number of new contracts and projects in the fourth quarter of the 2024 financial year, and first quarter of the 2025 financial year, which give us good business momentum and we expect to offset, in the medium-term, the contracts lost and ending in 2024.”