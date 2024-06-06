Simply Be owner N Brown returns to profit despite weaker consumer demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simply Be owner N Brown returns to profit despite weaker consumer demand

By Press Association
Simply Be owner N Brown has returned to profit (N Brown/PA)
Simply Be owner N Brown has returned to profit (N Brown/PA)

The company behind fashion brands JD Williams and Simply Be has reported weaker sales as shoppers continued to tighten their belts, but hailed a return to an annual profit.

Shares in N Brown, which also owns menswear brand Jacamo, soared by nearly a fifth after it revealed it had shored up its balance sheet over the past year.

The company swung to a pre-tax profit of £5.3 million for the year, having recorded a £71 million loss the prior year.

Nevertheless, it faced challenging market conditions with cost-of-living pressures reflected in consumer spending behaviour.

It reported group revenues of £601 million in the year to March, a 10th lower than the £666 million reported this time last year.

N Brown said it felt the effect of cautious customer buying behaviour leading to fewer online orders.

“Whilst there are signs of improvement, there is still significant pressure on household budgets and consumer confidence is low by historical standards, impacting spending on non-essential items,” the company said.

It also said “unseasonable” weather conditions made it harder to sell summer ranges through the spring and July to August.

N Brown said it was still feeling the effect of consumers spending cautiously (N Brown/PA)

But this was partly offset by an increase in the average selling price of its products, driven by price rises and by customers buying more of its premium ranges.

JD Williams launched a new premium line during the year, and Simply Be products started selling on the Sainsbury’s clothing website and in some stores.

N Brown has taken steps to reduce costs across the business, including cutting a number of jobs at its Manchester head office earlier this year.

And chief executive Steve Johnson said its customers were benefiting from the launch of new mobile-friendly websites and more detailed product descriptions online.

“We are confident in our strategy and in building a stronger N Brown for all stakeholders,” he said.