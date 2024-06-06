Home buyers ‘face 50% premium to live in one of Britain’s protected green areas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home buyers ‘face 50% premium to live in one of Britain’s protected green areas’

By Press Association
Home buyers are paying around one and-a-half times typical property prices in their area to live within one of Britain’s protected green spaces, Savills said (John Walton/PA)
Home buyers are paying around one and-a-half times typical property prices in their area to live within one of Britain’s protected green spaces, according to analysis.

The average price of a property sitting within the boundaries of a National Park is £422,225, compared with a county average of £279,171, property firm Savills found.

This equates to buyers paying a premium of 51%.

Loch Lomond
Home buyers in the the Loch Lomond National Scenic Area face paying around £404,637 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Living within a National Landscape (formerly Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) commands a higher price tag at £581,121 on average, meaning buyers face paying a 48% premium, Savills found.

And in Scotland, buyers face paying 46% more to live in a National Scenic Area, at £285,175, according to the research.

In some locations, buyers face paying more than double the average house price in the wider area.

Chichester Harbour was found to command a particularly high house price premium compared with the county average at 122.1%, while homes in the Gower National Landscape in Wales also had a relatively high premium, at 121.8%.

The average house price in Chichester Harbour was put at £983,389, compared with an average of £442,857 in the wider area.

In the Gower National Landscape, the average house price was found to be £441,585, compared with a county average of £199,110.

Properties in the New Forest, the Lake District National Park and the Loch Lomond National Scenic Area were also found to be more than double the price of properties in their wider areas, on average.

In the New Forest, the average price is £800,053, compared with £390,091 in the wider area.

The Lake District National Park commands an average price of £455,711, compared with £223,677 in its surrounding location.

And home buyers in the the Loch Lomond National Scenic Area face paying around £404,637, compared with £188,744 in the wider area.

Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills said: “Over the last few years, as buyers have reevaluated their priorities, we have seen a surge in interest in living amongst greenery or nearby access to green space.”

Savills looked at average selling prices for second-hand homes in the 12 months to October 2023 to make the findings. It used Land Registry figures covering England and Wales, as well as Registers of Scotland figures.

Here are average selling prices of homes in green spaces followed by their wider locations, and the percentage premium to live in green spaces, according to Savills:

National Park, £422,225, £279,171, 51%

National Landscape, £581,121, £392,182, 48%

National Scenic Area, £285,175, £195,529, 46%