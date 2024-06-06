NatWest boss sets out plans to drive more automation across bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

NatWest boss sets out plans to drive more automation across bank

By Press Association
Chief executive Paul Thwaite said he wanted to digitise and automate more of the bank’s engagement with customers (Matt Crossick/PA)
The new boss of NatWest has laid out his plans to drive more automation across the bank, after shrinking its top team and as it prepares to work with a potentially new government to return entirely to private ownership.

Paul Thwaite, who became NatWest’s permanent chief executive in February, said there was a “lot to do” to simplify the business.

His remarks come a day after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour had no plans to “deviate” from the Conservative government’s plan to offload its remaining stake in NatWest.

Mr Thwaite, speaking at a Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference, said: “I was encouraged, and we’ve been engaging with the current opposition quite extensively, that the shadow chancellor earlier this week visited our premises and said she had no plans to deviate from the current plan, which is to sell the whole shareholding down by 2025 to 2026.”

“Given the progress we’ve made … I’m pretty pleased with the trajectory and we’ll hit that plan, irrespective of whether a retail offer happens or not.”

The Government’s intention to launch a sale of NatWest shares to the general public this summer was put on ice after the General Election was called for July 4.

NatWest chief executive Paul Thwaite spoke about reducing costs to offset some of the pressures of inflation such as rising staff wages (NatWest/PA)

It means the retail share offer cannot take place in the run-up to the national election.

Mr Thwaite said he wanted to digitise and automate more of the bank’s engagement with customers, which could include reducing the reliance on call centres.

NatWest uses artificial intelligence (AI) for features such as its chatbot, named Cora, which handled almost 11 million customer queries last year.

It has also piloted generative AI to help with fraud detection, so reducing losses from scams, and shortening the length of time that complaints are dealt with.

The chief executive also spoke about plans to simplify how the business is run, and reduce costs to offset some of the pressures of inflation such as rising staff wages.

The bank trimmed the size of its executive committee in March, from about 15 to 10 members.

Mr Thwaite said simplifying its leadership team would have a “cascading effect” through the bank, speeding up decision making and removing crossover in terms of responsibilities.

“While we’ve made an awful lot of positive progress, I’m still confident there is a fair bit to go on the productivity and efficiency front,” he said.