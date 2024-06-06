UK retailers suing Amazon for damages up to £1.1bn in ‘watershed’ case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

UK retailers suing Amazon for damages up to £1.1bn in ‘watershed’ case

By Press Association
A group of UK retailers are suing Amazon for damages of up to £1.1 billion (Tim Goode/PA)
A group of UK retailers are suing Amazon for damages of up to £1.1 billion, over claims it misused their data and pushed them out of the market to inflate its own profits.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) said it was the biggest collective action ever launched by UK retailers.

The claim is being filed by the group, on behalf of UK retailers, at a specialist London tribunal on Thursday.

Bira alleges that Amazon’s UK marketplace illegally used data belonging to competing sellers to market rival products for a cheaper price.

It primarily took place between 2015 and 2023, before new rules set by the European Commission came into effect.

The information it took helped it decide which products it should sell itself, at what price, and which consumers to target, therefore benefiting its own retail operations, according to the claim.

Shoppers can buy products sold directly from Amazon, or through independent sellers who list their products on the marketplace.

More than 80% of Amazon’s UK purchases are made by customers using a system dubbed the “buy box”, whereby shoppers make a purchase using the “buy now” or “add to basket” buttons.

Bira also alleges in its claim that Amazon manipulated the buy box to favour its own products and conceal those belonging to rival sellers.

Amazon has long challenged claims that it misuses the information it collects from third-party retailers, and that it uses the buy box to favour its own retail operations.

It also agreed to a number of commitments after the UK competition watchdog opened an investigation into its practices in 2022.

Bira, represented by law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, estimated that Amazon could be forced to pay out as much as £1.1 billion in damages if the case is successful.

An Amazon warehouse
Amazon is being sued by a group of UK retailers over claims it misused data from third-party sellers (Ben Birchall/PA)

It said this was calculated using economic analysis of data showing online sales made on Amazon’s UK marketplace.

If the tribunal agrees to proceed with the class action, then a trial could not happen until the middle of 2026, unless Amazon agrees to make the retailers involved a settlement offer beforehand.

Andrew Goodacre, Bira’s chief executive, said Amazon has become the “dominant marketplace in the UK” for people shopping online.

“As a result, for small retailers with limited resources, Amazon is the marketplace to start online trading,” he said.

“The British public has a strong relationship with its local, independent retailers and ensuring they are not put out of business by Amazon’s illegal actions is a key driving force behind this collective action.

“This is a watershed moment for UK retailers, but especially for small independent retailers in this country.”

Amazon has been contacted for comment.