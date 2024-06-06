London markets climb after European Central Bank rate cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London markets climb after European Central Bank rate cut

By Press Association
The City of London skyline seen from Greenwich Park in London. London’s top financial index was higher at the end of trading on Thursday (Ian West/PA)
The City of London skyline seen from Greenwich Park in London. London’s top financial index was higher at the end of trading on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

The FTSE 100 was higher amid a boost from the European Central Bank (ECB) opting to cut interest rates.

The central bank cut interest rates to 3.75% in its first reduction since 2019, despite slightly increasing its inflation outlook for the year.

London’s top index finished 38.39 points, or 0.47%, higher to end the day at 8,285.34.

The main markets in continental Europe were higher as a result, with consumer companies particularly strong amid hopes it could support improved spending.

The German Dax index was up 0.38% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended up 0.42%.

Stateside, the main indexes opened higher after receiving a lift from AI chipmaker Nvidia’s continued share rally.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic are up this afternoon, buoyed by a second central bank cutting rates and the fresh surge in Nvidia’s stock price.

“The ECB joined the Bank of Canada in cutting rates this week, but it was in no hurry to hint at further cuts.

“Recent inflation data has put paid to any idea of a consecutive move in July, but September could still see a cut as the bank looks to jump start the eurozone economy.”

Meanwhile, sterling was slightly lower against the euro and dollar following the rate cut decision.

The pound was down 0.03% at 1.278 US dollars and was down 0.09% at 1.174 euro at market close in London.

In company news, Mitie shares were in the red despite the outsourcer posting record-high annual sales.

Mitie said its revenues jumped by 11% to £4.5 billion over the year to the end of March, compared with £4.1 billion generated the previous year.

Shares finished the session down 1.67% at 118p.

Simply Be and Jacamo-owner N Brown jumped in value after the fashion firm returned to profit for the past year.

The retailer swung to a pre-tax profit of £5.3 million for the year, having recorded a £71 million loss the prior year, and told investors it had also shored up its balance sheet.

As a result, N Brown shares were up 33.8% to 20p at the end of trading.

John Wood Group shares made strong gains after the oilfield services business told shareholders it will engage in takeover talks with Sidara, the Dubai engineering firm seeking to buy the London-listed group.

Shares in the company finished 8% higher at 200.8p.

Vodafone was the heaviest faller on the FTSE 100, with shares falling 5.8% to 72.2p after the telecoms group’s stock went ex-dividend.

The price of oil continued its recent shaky spell, followed up its tentative gains on Wednesday with another increase but remained lower for the past week.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.58% to 78 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 63p to 2214p, Fresnillo, up 15.5p to 593p, Sage Group, up 25p to 1063.5p, Diageo, up 56p to 2712.5p, and Natwest Group, up 6.4p to 318.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, down 4.44p to 72.2p, National Grid, down 37.6p to 864p, WPP, down 27.8p to 778.8p, easyJet, down 14.2p to 473.1p, and Sainsbury’s, down 6.4p to 267.6p.