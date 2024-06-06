Increase in rental costs slows to 30-month low but demand ‘well ahead’ of supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in rental costs slows to 30-month low but demand ‘well ahead’ of supply

By Press Association
Zoopla says competition for homes remains fierce (Yui Mok/PA)
Zoopla says competition for homes remains fierce (Yui Mok/PA)

Growth in rental prices has slowed to its lowest level in 30 months but competition for homes remains fierce, according to a property website.

Annual rental price inflation for new lets was running at 6.6% in April, with the average rent having increased by £80-per-month compared with a year earlier, Zoopla said.

The 6.6% increase is the lowest rate of annual rental price inflation since October 2021 and points to a continued slowdown in the overall rate of rent inflation over the rest of 2024, its report added.

While rental demand has softened over the last year, there are still 15 people chasing every home for rent, more than double the pre-pandemic average of six people, it said.

London leads the slowdown with annual growth in rental prices at 3.7%, Zoopla’s report added.

The average rent in London is £2,122, remaining significantly above the UK average of £1,226.

Zoopla predicts that the market is on track for a slowdown in rental price growth to 5% in 2024.

This is being driven by changes in demand and affordability, rather than any expansion in supply, it said.

Its report said: “Looking ahead, we do not believe that the imbalance between rental supply and demand will improve materially over the next 12 months.

“Levels of new investment in the private rented sector remain low while demand is set to remain above-average. This means rents will continue to increase at a slowing rate.”

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: “The increase in the cost of renting has slowed to a 30-month low.

“Rents continue to grow faster than average earnings although the gap is much narrower than a year ago. Rental demand continues to run well ahead of available supply which is keeping the upward pressure on rents but there are some areas where rental growth has stalled.”

He added: “Growing the supply of rented homes, both private and affordable, should be among the top housing priorities for the next government.

“A healthy private rented sector is vital for economic growth and a more balanced housing market. More supply is the fastest route to easing the pressure on renters and improving the overall quality of rented homes.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark said: “Our member agents have told us for years of the growing disparity in the number of private rented homes on the market in comparison to the rising demand from tenants.”

Adam Jennings, head of lettings at London-based property firm Chestertons, said: “The recent increase in the number of available properties has created a slightly better environment for tenants wanting to move.

“We have seen a momentary slowdown of rent increases but are expecting more tenants to start their search over the summer months.”

Here are average rents per month in April and the annual increase, according to Zoopla:

East Midlands, £862, 7.3%

East of England, £1,173, 8.2%

London, £2,122, 3.7%

North East, £704, 9.5%

North West, £855, 8.4%

Northern Ireland, £747, 2.9%

Scotland, £797, 9.3%

South East, £1,321, 7.9%

South West, £1,072, 7.8%

Wales, £872, 7.8%

West Midlands, £909, 7.8%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £800, 7.0%