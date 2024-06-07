Welsh Water boss claims ‘good progress’ despite 20% surge in pollution incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh Water boss claims ‘good progress’ despite 20% surge in pollution incidents

By Press Association
Like many water firms, Welsh Water has been mired in controversy in recent years amid poor performance on sewage spills (Rui Vieira/PA)
Wales’ largest water company saw a rise in sewage pollution, flooded sewers and leakage last year, despite spending hundreds of millions of pounds on improving its infrastructure.

Welsh Water, which serves three million people in Wales, Herefordshire and parts of Deeside, recorded 107 pollution incidents in the last financial year, up on 89 the year before, a 20% rise.

Like many water firms, Welsh Water has been mired in controversy in recent months, amid an industry-wide scandal over dire performance on leaks, raw sewage spills and poor customer service.

The company was already downgraded for the second year running in 2023 as a result of the 89 sewage pollution incidents, five of which were classed as “having a high or significant impact”.

Natural Resources Wales reduced the company’s rating of three stars to two stars in June 2023, meaning it “requires improvement”.

Welsh Water did not say how many of the 107 pollution incidents recorded this year were serious.

Alastair Lyons, chairman of Welsh Water, said: “Our plans have to find the right balance of being financeable, deliverable and affordable for our customers without storing up problems for future generations.

“Whilst there’s still much more to do, we are making good progress against the commitments we’ve made.”

The company said it invested £483 million last year to “improve services to its customers and communities and to protect the environment”, up on £400 million the year before.

Despite this, it also reported 201 sewer flooding incidents, up on 169 the year before, while leakage rose to 251.7 megalitres per day, up from 242.1 megalitres per day.

Welsh Water was ordered to pay nearly £40 million to customers in May after the industry watchdog found the firm misled them over its record of tackling leaks and saving water.

Ofwat said an investigation that started in May last year found evidence of a “significant failure of governance and management oversight” at Welsh Water led the firm to misreport leaks and performance over a period of five years.

Welsh Water said this morning that it has agreed 145 new environmental permits with NRW to remove more phosphorus from its treated water before it is put back into rivers.

It comes after a hotly anticipated review of how expensive water bills could be over the coming years was pushed back because of the General Election.

Regulator Ofwat pushed back the date for its consultation on draft pricing decisions for the sector until July 11. The announcement had originally been pencilled in for June 12.

The consultation will see Ofwat give its initial verdict on water companies’ business plans until the end of the decade, which it does every five years.

Peter Perry, Welsh Water chief executive, added: “We are prioritising investment in the storm overflows that cause environmental harm rather than those which spill the most.”