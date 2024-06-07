FTSE 100 finishes in the red after commodity weakness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 finishes in the red after commodity weakness

By Press Association
London stocks lost ground during trading on Friday (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
London’s financial markets were lower on Friday as they were dragged down by weak commodity firms after a slip in metal prices.

Fresnillo and Antofagasta both dropped due to an impact from falling copper prices.

Losses were pared back slightly in the afternoon session due to weakness in the value of the pound after strong US jobs data but it was not enough to return the main indexes to positive territory.

The FTSE 100 finished 39.97 points, or 0.48%, lower to end the day at 8,245.37.

Elsewhere, in Europe the German Dax index was down 0.52% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended 0.48% lower.

Sentiment on the equity markets was also partly impacted by a jump in US jobs last month, surpassing expectations and causing many economists to reduce their forecasts over how soon the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates amid concerns there is still inflationary pressure in the labour market.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Much stronger-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls, higher hourly earnings and unemployment rate pared back rate cut expectations and initially pushed stock indices lower before they regained some lost ground ahead of the weekend.”

Sterling’s recent rally came to an abrupt end as a result, after the US data pushed the value of the dollar higher.

The pound was down 0.52% at 1.272 US dollars and was up 0.26% at 1.177 euro at market close in London.

Bellway
Bellway shares closed marginally lower on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, housebuilder Bellway inched lower on Friday despite it saying falling inflation and improving consumer confidence helped push up its sales this spring.

The FTSE 250 firm said the net private reservation rate, the number of people putting their names down for a new home, at its active outlets had risen year on year.

Bellway shares finished the day down 0.65% at 2,764p after sentiment waned late in the session.

Tennent’s and Magners maker C&C Group left a sour taste for investors after it revealed its boss Patrick McMahon has stepped down after just one year at the helm.

It came after C&C said it had found failures in the company’s accounting and that opportunities had been missed to spot and address issues.

Shares in the drinks firm fell by 7.57% to 156.4p.

Saga was among the day’s notable fallers after the retirement and cruises specialist was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt.

The brokerage cut its target price for the stock as it cautioned it is waiting for “meaningful strategic progress” in order to address Saga’s debts. Shares in the company fell 8.42% to 124p.

The price of oil swung back after hitting a four-month-low earlier this week, as the US labour market data provided optimism that energy demand could be robust.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 0.22% to 78.46 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Compass Group, up 38p to 2,240p, Pearson, up 15.4p to 961.8p, Diploma, up 50p to 4,210p, Whitbread, up 31p to 3,024p, and IMI, up 16p to 1,856p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 34p to 559p, Prudential, down 30.6p to 731.6p, Intermediate Capital, down 86p to 2,230p, Persimmon, down 49.5p to 1,441.5p, and Antofagasta, down 69p to 2,145p.