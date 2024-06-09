Over £366bn ‘sitting in accounts earning 1% or less’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Over £366bn ‘sitting in accounts earning 1% or less’

By Press Association
More than £366 billion is languishing in UK current and savings accounts earning returns of 1% or less, according to analysis for Yorkshire Building Society (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than £366 billion is languishing in UK current and savings accounts earning returns of 1% or less, according to analysis.

In January, Yorkshire Building Society and data consultancy CACI estimated there was £380 billion held in accounts paying 1% or less.

According to new research by the organisations, that total has reduced slightly, meaning there is still thought to be more than £366 billion sat in low-paying accounts.

Nearly a fifth (17%) of people admit to having never checked what rate of interest they are earning on their savings, according to an Opinium survey for Yorkshire Building Society.

Over a third (36%) admit they keep their savings in their current account.

The analysis with CACI indicates there are still nearly 13 million current accounts held in the UK with balances above £5,001, and of those people who hold at least £5,001 in their current account, the average balance held is £23,700.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Despite the attention savings interest rates continue to have following the significant increases in the (Bank of England base rate), it’s surprising that there continues to be such large pockets of people who are significantly missing out on savings interest.

“We started the year highlighting that keeping large amounts of funds in low-paying current accounts has become a costly mistake for millions.

“It’s encouraging to see that for a small number of people they have made moves to improve the situation, however, there is still an incredible amount of money not earning returns like they could be.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: “Consumers will have different reasons for why they save and how, but it is essential they check that their account is paying a decent return of interest on their hard-earned cash.

“Loyalty does not always pay and the convenience of stashing cash in a current account means many savers are getting little to no interest. Interest rates have changed considerably over the past 12 months but if someone does not proactively switch, they could be losing money in real terms due to inflation.”

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in May.