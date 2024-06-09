Urban Pubs and Bars aims to double estate as expansion continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urban Pubs and Bars aims to double estate as expansion continues

By Press Association
Urban Pubs and Bars has said it hopes to double its estate after strong growth in recent years (Urban/PA)
Bosses at Urban Pubs and Bars have said they hope to double the size of the London pub group amid continued strong demand from punters.

The premium pub operator – which runs 42 venues – said it wanted to carry on the momentum from recent expansion, hailing a strong pipeline of potential new openings.

The company last month marked its 10th anniversary, after the group launched with the Whippet pub in Kensal Rise.

The Railway pub in Putney
Urban Pubs and Bars’ sites include The Railway pub in Putney (Urban/PA)

Urban has sped up its growth in more recent years, including through the acquisition of 13 former Barworks venues in 2021.

Malc Heap, co-founder of the group, said it hopes to maintain a strong pace of pub openings in the coming years.

He said: “We’ve got to 42 pubs after some really strong openings over the past few years, doubling us in size.

“And we’re hoping we can do that again over the coming years too.

“Our balance sheet is in a really good position to allow us to move when good opportunities arise and we are really happy with our pipeline.

“Our immediate ambitions are to keep growing. Our performance and growth has been really good for the past two or three years so we are taking a lot of confidence from that and our good management team.”

Earlier this year, the pub group – which is backed by investors Davidson Kempner and Global Mutual – announced earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £6.4 million for the year to April 30 2023.

This represented an 11% rise on the previous year.

It came as the group revealed that like-for-like sales grew by 17% while turnover rose by almost 60% to £52.2 million on the back of its continued expansion.

The company said it will target more sites in London as part of its growth strategy, amid positive demand from customers in the region.

“London is a competitive market but we will still focus on growth there because it’s a market we know, we are confident in,” Mr Heap said.