South West Water owner hands boss 58% pay hike despite pollution surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

South West Water owner hands boss 58% pay hike despite pollution surge

By Press Association
Under-fire water group Pennon has revealed its chief executive saw her pay package jump 58% after picking up £298,000 shares bonus despite seeing pollution incidents nearly double at South West Water last year. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Under-fire water group Pennon has revealed its chief executive saw her pay package jump 58% after picking up £298,000 shares bonus despite seeing pollution incidents nearly double at South West Water last year. (Ben Birchall/PA)

Under-fire water group Pennon has revealed its chief executive saw her pay package jump 58% after picking up £298,000 shares bonus despite seeing pollution incidents nearly double at South West Water last year.

Pennon’s annual report revealed that chief executive Susan Davy’s total pay jumped to £860,000 in 2023-24 from £543,000 the previous year.

It said she had forgone an annual bonus which would have been worth £237,000 in cash and shares, but still picked up the long-term performance award, which must be held for two years and reinvested in Pennon stock.

The pay details come as the group also revealed in the report that pollution incidents at South West Water soared by 80% to 194 in 2023.

South West Water has also been at the centre of a water contamination crisis in Devon, which is still ongoing nearly a month after it was first detected.

Around 17,000 households in the Brixham area of Devon were last month told by the firm to boil their drinking water after a parasite outbreak in their supply.

The group is paying out around £3.5 million in compensation to affected customers.

A spokesman for Pennon said: “We understand the strength of feeling from our customers and the public around the issues facing the water sector.

“For the second year running, our chief executive, alongside other members of our executive leadership team, have therefore made the personal decision to decline annual bonus for the previous financial year.”

Pennon also said on Monday that one of Deloitte’s former top bosses, David Sproul, was appointed to become its incoming chairman.

Mr Sproul, who was previously global deputy chief executive at Deloitte and is currently chairman of Starling Bank, will replace Gill Rider at the firm’s annual general meeting on July 24.

Pennon’s report showed that Ms Davy saw her base annual salary rise to £492,000 in April last year from £475,000 in 2022-23 and it was hiked again by 4% to £511,290 in April this year.

The firm has faced heavy criticism over its environmental performance, as has the wider sector as a whole.

South West Water admitted it has “more to do” to tackle sewage spills and pollution incidents, although it also said extreme wet weather was partly to blame, saying 2023 was the fifth wettest on record.

It said in its annual report: “We know there is more to do and we continue to target a further step change in performance.”

The group recently courted controversy after revealing in May that it increased its full-year dividend payout to investors by 3.8%, despite reducing it by £2.4 million after it was handed a record fine for sewage spills at South West Water last year.

Pennon’s annual results last month showed that underlying operating profits lifted 8.6% to £166.3 million in the year to March 31.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax losses widened to £9.1 million for the year to March 31 from £8.5 million the previous year as it faced a jump in debt costs.

The group – which also owns Bristol Water and recently bought SES Water – saw its debt pile swell to £3.5 billion as of the end of March, up from £3 billion a year earlier.