Union launches equal pay claims against council

A local authority is facing equal pay claims that could affect thousands of women.

The GMB union has written to Brighton and Hove Council calling for negotiations, saying the claims could be worth tens of millions of pounds dating back several years.

Lib Whitfield, GMB senior organiser, said: “For years this low-paid, predominantly women workforce has been paid less than those in male-dominated jobs – jobs rated equivalent under the council’s own job evaluation scheme.

“The money stolen from our members has a significant impact on their day to day lives. They’ve struggled to pay their bills and forced to work longer hours rather than being with their families.

“This council is responsible for not only the loss of pay, but the stolen time and quality of life of these workers.

“They must now settle with all members the full amount, set things right for the future and issue an unreserved apology for this appalling discrimination.”

A council spokesperson said: “We have received correspondence from the GMB this morning. We will consider what the union has communicated and will set up a meeting to discuss the issues in due course.”