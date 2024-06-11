Quoted home insurance prices ‘surge by 41.6% on average in a year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quoted home insurance prices ‘surge by 41.6% on average in a year’

By Press Association
The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 41.6% in the 12 months to April, Consumer Intelligence said (Tim Goode/PA)
The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 41.6% in the 12 months to April, according to an index.

This is the biggest jump since Consumer Intelligence started tracking prices in 2014.

Premiums are most commonly being quoted at between £150 and £199, Consumer Intelligence said.

Matthew McMaster, senior insight analyst at the firm, said: “The increase in building and contents insurance new business quoted premiums is the largest yearly increase we have seen since tracking began in 2014.”

Consumer Intelligence analyses quotes on price comparison websites to compile the data, using averages taken from the cheapest premiums for common risks.

Louise Clark, the Association of British Insurers’ policy adviser for general insurance, said: “Insurers appreciate the strain many household budgets are currently facing.

“Despite the rising cost of raw building materials and labour, insurers remain committed to continuing to offer competitively priced home insurance.”

She said the ABI’s own data, which is based on prices paid rather than quotes, shows that the average combined home and buildings insurance premium for the first quarter of this year was £375 – a 19% increase on the same period in 2023.

Ms Clark continued: “The market remains competitive so we’d encourage anyone looking for insurance to shop around but be sure to get the policy that meets your needs.

“In the last year we’ve seen a succession of storms sweep across the UK, and insurers paid out £352 million to support customers whose homes were damaged by Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi alone.

“As such events become more common, it’s vital more is done to protect people and their property from the impact of these storms.”

She added: “Properties also need to be more resilient to climate change and we’ve called for changes to the planning system to discourage building where flooding might be more likely.”

Here are increases in quoted premiums in the 12 months to April 2024, according to the research:

– London, 49.9%

– South East, 45.8%

– Eastern England, 41.9%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 41.9%

– Scotland, 41.3%

– South West, 40.6%

– Wales, 40.6%

– East Midlands, 38.9%

– West Midlands, 37.9%

– North East, 37.8%

– North West, 37.6%