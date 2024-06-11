Severn Trent boss paid more than £3m despite rise in pollution incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severn Trent boss paid more than £3m despite rise in pollution incidents

By Press Association
Severn Trent CEO Liv Garfield was paid more than £3 million (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Severn Trent CEO Liv Garfield was paid more than £3 million (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The boss of embattled water company Severn Trent received a £3.18 million pay packet for the last financial year, despite a spike in pollution incidents and flooding from its sewers during the same period.

Chief executive Liv Garfield’s pay deal for the year to March 31 included a salary of £799,000, plus £584,000 in annual bonuses. The rest was made up of long-term bonuses, pension and benefit payments, according to Severn Trent’s annual report published on Tuesday.

Her pay packet was down slightly from £3.21 million for the previous financial year, which she recently defended.

Ms Garfield has been paid about £15.8 million in the last five years as Severn Trent CEO, according to the company’s annual reports.

Water company faces fraud charges
Severn Trent has faced heavy criticism over leaks and sewage spills in recent years (David Jones/PA)

It comes as water pollution incidents rose to 239 for the year ending March 31, up 24% on the year before, the company said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, customers suffered 6,721 external sewer flooding incidents – when pipes flood people’s gardens, driveways and external buildings – a greater than 25% annual increase.

The amount of water that leaked from Severn Trent’s network per day fell slightly to 398 megalitres – or millions of litres – per day.

The figure, down from 405 megalitres per day last year, is measured on a rolling three-year average. One megalitre is about 40% of an Olympic size swimming pool.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “Delivering for our customers, our communities and the environment underpins our approach to remuneration.

“Just under three quarters of executive pay is directly linked to performance, with stretching targets in place.”

In Severn Trent’s annual report, Garfield said the company’s performance on pollution was “disappointing”, but added that the last year’s unusually wet weather “undoubtedly contributed”.

The water industry at large has been met with outrage in recent years over its dire record on leaks and sewage spills.

According to the Environment Agency, Severn Trent was responsible for more than 60,000 sewage spills from its storm overflows in 2023. The spill events lasted for more than 440,000 hours – equivalent to about 50 years.

Spills from storm overflows are a separate measurement to Severn Trent’s “pollution events” metric.

As part of an effort to tackle the issue, Severn Trent said in May that it will spend £450 million by late 2024 to early 2025 on reducing sewage spills.

The money is going to a range of storm overflow solutions across 900 locations in the Midlands, the region it serves.

However, the water company has also asked regulators for permission to hike bills by 35.7% over the next five years.

In its five-year plan submitted to Ofwat, Severn Trent wants to raise customer bills to £546 by 2030, from an average of £403 between 2020 and 2025. The increase is designed to pay for £12.9 billion of investment in its infrastructure.

Severn also hiked its dividend to shareholders by 9% this year, to 70.1p per share, while last year’s profit rose to £201.3 million.

Last year, the company was the only water firm awarded a four-star rating by the Environment Agency for its environmental performance.

The EA’s annual report, released in July ranks suppliers’ environmental performance from one to four stars, with four being the highest. Severn said it expects to retain its rating.

Severn received 7,696 complaints about the taste, smell and appearance of its water, a 3% uptick, while it fell from ninth to 11th on an industry rank of customer experience.