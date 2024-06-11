FTSE 100 falls amid surprise unemployment rise and political uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 falls amid surprise unemployment rise and political uncertainty

By Press Association
London stocks dropped on Tuesday amid a shock rise in unemployment (Yui Mok/PA)
The FTSE 100 suffered one of its worst sessions in recent months following a surprise increase in UK unemployment and continued political uncertainty in Europe.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment lifted to 4.4% in the three months to April, up from 4.3% in the three months to March. This marked the highest level for two years.

The increase defied expectations and signalled potential weakness in the economy.

London’s top index finished 80.67 points, or 0.98%, lower to end the day at 8,147.81.

Investors in the banking sector continued their sell-off from Monday, which had been driven by worries over the snap election in France.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision was described as “credit negative” according to influential ratings firm Moody’s, weighing on sentiment across the continent.

The Cac 40 in France ended 1.33% lower and the German Dax index was down 0.66% at the close.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “European stock indices resumed their descents, sliding by around a percent, as investors switched out of these, following the shift to the right in the European parliamentary elections.

“The FTSE 100 briefly dipped to a five-week low as UK unemployment hit its highest level since September 2021 while average earnings remained stubbornly high.”

In the US, the Dow Jones was firmly in the red on the opening bell amid weakness in financial stocks but the tech heavy Nasdaq lifted amid optimism around Apple.

Meanwhile, sterling struck its highest level against the Euro for almost two years due to concerns over the French economy and speculation of delays to interest rate cuts in the UK.

The pound was down 0.07% at 1.272 US dollars and was up 0.26% at 1.185 euro.

In company news, FirstGroup reported that its annual profits surged over the latest year but cautioned over the impact of a possible renationalisation of UK railways should Labour win the General Election.

The bus and train firm also acknowledged ongoing strike action within the rail sector which it said was continuing to cause “challenges”.

Nevertheless, it told investors that its underlying operating profits were more than a quarter higher over the year to the end of March, compared with the prior year. Shares in FirstGroup were 2.8% lower at close.

Elsewhere, investors in GSK appeared unaffected by news that the pharmaceuticals giant was kicking off an appeals process in the long-running court battle over heartburn drug Zantac.

GSK has long refuted claims that the medicine has potential cancer-causing risks.

But, earlier this month, a US court ruled that it would have to face a trial by jury over the allegations, which led its share price to drop. Its share price was down just 0.4% at close on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, a barrel of Brent crude oil was up by 1.7% to 80.37 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 43p to 1,973p; Rentokil, up 5.9p to 415.2p; ConvaTec, up 3.2p to 248.6p; Intermediate Capital, up 24p to 2,270p; and RS Group, up 7p to 708.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Antofagasta, down 92p to 2,067p; Standard Chartered, down 32p to 721.2p; Marks & Spencer, down 13p to 296.6p; Admiral Group, down 94p to 2,563p; and Unite Group, down 27.5p to 882.5p.