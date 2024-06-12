New Legal & General chief reveals plans for sweeping overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Legal & General chief reveals plans for sweeping overhaul

By Press Association
The new boss of L&G announced plans for an overhaul of its operations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The new boss of L&G announced plans for an overhaul of its operations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The new boss of Legal & General has unveiled a major overhaul of the insurance and finance firm, which sees it merge some key divisions and consider the sale of its housebuilding business.

Antonio Simoes, who took over as group chief executive from Sir Nigel Wilson in January, told shareholders he is looking to create a “simpler, better-connected L&G”.

Nevertheless, shares in the company dropped in value on Wednesday morning.

The historic company also revealed it would hand £200 million back to shareholders through a share buyback programme.

As part of the new strategy, the company said it will merge LGIM, its underperforming asset management arm, with L&G Capital, which is focused on infrastructure investment.

It added that LGIM boss Michelle Scrimgeour will step down from her role amid the corporate restructure.

L&G also set new targets for its institutional retirement operation, with plans to grow the business internationally to help improve its operating profits.

As a whole, L&G’s new boss said he is hoping to secure compound annual grow of between 6% and 9% for its core operating earnings for the next three years.

The firm said it corporate investments unit will look at the “potential divestment” of some “non-strategic assets” at the business, including its Cala homebuilding operation.

Last month, Sky News reported that FTSE 100 housing giant Persimmon was considering a roughly £1 billion bid for Cala.

Mr Simoes said: “Over the last five months we have rigorously reviewed our business, listening to investors, customers, partners and employees.

“This work has deepened my belief in our strong foundations and excellent potential.

“L&G is in prime position to respond to and benefit from major structural and societal changes.

“Our vision is for a growing, simpler, better-connected L&G, focused on three core business divisions, and set apart by our shared sense of purpose and powerful synergies.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The new chief executive of Legal & General will likely be stung by the market reaction to his new strategic plan.

“Investors are blowing raspberries at the proposals for a sweeping overhaul of the business.”

Shares were down 4.4% in early trading.