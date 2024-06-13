Virgin Money warns of ‘headwinds’ ahead of £2.9bn takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Virgin Money warns of ‘headwinds’ ahead of £2.9bn takeover

By Press Association
Virgin Money is pausing some restructuring efforts ahead of its £2.9bn takeover by Nationwide Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)
Virgin Money is pausing some restructuring efforts ahead of its £2.9bn takeover by Nationwide Building Society (Mike Egerton/PA)

Virgin Money has warned of “headwinds” from interest rate cuts and said it will face cost pressures as it pauses some restructuring efforts ahead of its £2.9 billion takeover.

The high street lender – which agreed in March to be bought by rival Nationwide Building Society – reported an 18% rise in pre-tax profits to £279 million for the six months to March 31.

But it said it is braced for its net interest margin – a key performance measure for retail banks – to be lower over the second half ahead of expected interest rate cuts and ongoing competition in the sector.

It also said costs are being pushed higher by rising wage bills and wider inflation, with limited scope to offset because the group is putting some restructuring activity on hold due to its impending takeover.

Nationwide has made pledges over retaining branches as part of its acquisition, saying it would keep a branch in each location where the combined group is present, until at least the start of 2028.

Virgin Money has not announced any further branch cuts as a result this year, while it also held fire on previously-announced plans to cut staff numbers further.

The group reduced its full-time workforce by around 150 in its first quarter and had said in a trading update earlier this year that there would be more staff cuts.

Virgin Money also said fees related to the takeover will be “significantly” higher in the second half than in the first six months, adding to cost pressures.

Chief executive David Duffy said: “As we look out in to the second half, the group does expect downward pressure on net interest margin relative to the first half.

“We also anticipate cost pressures from inflation and investment in the second half, which will only be partially mitigated by the ongoing cost savings programme, where certain restructuring activities have now been deferred in light of the proposed acquisition by Nationwide.”

He added: “While we expect there to be headwinds through the second half of the year, we remain well placed to deliver growth in our target segments.”

The group’s half-year figures showed total customer lending edged 0.3% higher to £72.7 billion in the first half.

It is still expecting the Nationwide deal to complete in the final three months of 2024.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently revealed it is investigating the takeover.

It has invited interested parties to give their views, setting a deadline of June 14 for responses.