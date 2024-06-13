Fuller’s serves up soaring profits despite cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fuller’s serves up soaring profits despite cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
A Fuller’s pub in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Pub group Fuller, Smith and Turner’s sales rose by a tenth last year, as the company defied high inflation to post a nearly 60% rise in profit.

The London-listed company said like-for-like sales rose 11% for the year ending March 30, while revenue rose 7% to £359.1 million.

Fuller’s said its central London locations brought in particularly strong trading, with pubs in “urban” locations enjoying a yearly rise in like-for-like sales of 16%.

It comes after a tricky period for pub operators, who emerged from pandemic-related closures to be met with sky-high inflation and energy costs through 2022 and 2023.

The cost-of-living crisis has also combined with rising labour costs, creating a deadly cocktail for some groups.

More than 500 pubs closed their doors for good last year, data from the British Beer & Pub Association said in January.

However, Fuller’s said today it believes these pressures have started to recede.

Simon Emeny, Fuller’s chief executive, said: “As of today, those inflationary pressures – especially in regard to food and energy – have reduced, which gives us additional confidence in the coming year.

“We have continued to build on the strong momentum of the last year with like-for-like sales in the first 10 weeks of the year rising by 4.4%.”

Fuller’s recently sold 37 pubs to Admiral Taverns for £18.3 million, and sold off its south London pub The Mad Hatter for £20 million, in a deal expected to complete next month.

At the same time, it has reinvested in a swathe of new locations, spending £27.2 million last year on new parts of its estate.

Mark Crouch, analyst at investment platform eToro, said: “Inflationary pressure is still causing a headache in this industry, leading to unavoidable price hikes to defend already watered down profit margins.

“The good news however is that some of those pressures, specifically in food and energy, have begun to relent.”

“London is a key market for Fuller’s and according to current data, tourist numbers are on the rise and set to reach pre-pandemic levels within the next couple of years.

“Couple this with a steady pick-up in more of us returning to the office and the signs are positive for Fuller’s.”