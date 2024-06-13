June 14 and 15 ‘most common days to apply for credit cards and loans in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

June 14 and 15 ‘most common days to apply for credit cards and loans in 2023’

By Press Association
Nearly a quarter of people in a survey said they will be paying for their summer holiday using a new or existing credit card or loan (Tim Goode/PA)
Nearly a quarter of people in a survey said they will be paying for their summer holiday using a new or existing credit card or loan (Tim Goode/PA)

June 14 and 15 were the most common days last year for people to apply for credit cards and loans, according to a credit information company.

The data was taken from Intuit Credit Karma’s platform, as households prepare to go on summer holidays.

More than a quarter (27%) of people are expecting to book a last-minute summer holiday, according to a OnePoll survey in April for Intuit Credit Karma, with a fifth (22%) of people believing they can get a better deal by booking a trip at short notice.

Nearly a quarter (23%) said they will be paying for their summer holiday using a new or existing credit card or loan.

There may be alternative options for some people to consider rather than going into debt, such as using savings. Those considering credit card options may also want to compare deals which offer 0% interest on purchases for a certain period, making sure they can clear the debt before the introductory zero-interest period ends.

Holidaymakers may also be able to lower their up-front holiday costs rather than taking out credit, perhaps by comparing flights from different airports or considering alternative, less popular destinations which are situated close to a more desirable holiday hotspot.

Akansha Nath, general manager (international) at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “Before applying for a card or loan, make sure you can meet repayments so you can manage your debt wisely.”