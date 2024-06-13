Bridgerton boosts UK economy by £275 million, Netflix says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridgerton boosts UK economy by £275 million, Netflix says

By Press Association
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who are the focus of the period drama in season three (Lucy North/PA)
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who are the focus of the period drama in season three (Lucy North/PA)

Hit TV romance series Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million over the course of five years, Netflix has claimed.

The streaming website says the Regency-style drama, which premiered the final half of its third series on Thursday and was produced by the company Shondaland, has supported 5,000 local businesses over the past five years.

Shondaland chief executive Shonda Rhimes will open trading at London Stock Exchange on Friday to celebrate the figures.

Bridgerton season 3, part two screening – London
Shonda Rhimes is the chief executive of Shondaland (Lucy North/PA)

The 54-year-old said: “The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings.

“The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses.

“It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder.”

The figure was calculated in-house by Netflix and includes direct and indirect spending, the PA news agency understands, through money spent with other companies and them buying things to make for the production.

Bridgerton season 3, part two screening – London
Nicola Coughlan at the screening of Bridgerton season 3, part two (Lucy North/PA)

The figure does not include other benefits from Bridgerton such as increased employee earnings or themed-events and activities around the TV show such as a high tea experience, themed tours and tourism or any shop selling merchandise.

Anna Mallett, vice president of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) production at Netflix, said: “The Bridgerton universe is another example of Shonda Rhimes’ genius as a storyteller and her global influence.

“We’re so excited about the part we’ve played in bringing these stories to the world.

“As well as an economic boost, the shows have had a huge cultural impact.

“The UK is our home and this is one part of our huge investment in creating stories our members will love.”

Julia Hoggett, chief executive, London Stock Exchange plc, said she was “thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact” of the film and creative industries in the UK.

Part two of Bridgerton season three is available to stream on Netflix.