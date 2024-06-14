Supermarkets ready for football fans stocking up to watch Euros at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Supermarkets ready for football fans stocking up to watch Euros at home

By Press Association
Football fans stocking up the fridge to watch the Euros from home (PA)
Football fans stocking up the fridge to watch the Euros from home (PA)

Supermarkets say they are ready for one of their busiest periods of the year as football fans stock the fridge to watch the Euros from home.

Tesco said it expected to sell 33 million packs of beer and cider over the coming month but is also predicting it will sell 5.5 million bottles and cans of “no” and “low” alcohol options – a record for a major football tournament.

The supermarket said sales figures showed beer tastes had changed considerably since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when 80% of all beer and cider sold in the retail trade during the tournament was lager.

For this year’s tournament, it expects lager to account for 50% of sales, with the rest made up of cider, ale, stout, craft beer and “no and low” alcohol.

Wine sales are expected to top 30 million bottles, alongside more than 11 million pies, and more than 90,000 packs of bunting.

Tesco beer and cider buying manager James Renshaw said: “The tournament is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and is set to create a month-long carnival-like atmosphere for millions of football fans.

“But this one will be different as we predict the highest ever demand for no and low alcohol beer and cider for a major football tournament, based on the spectacular growth we have seen in the last year.

“While these sales predictions for typical football viewers’ food and drink fare are estimates, we know from previous tournaments that when the sun shines demand can really go through the roof.

“We also know from previous tournaments that on days when home teams play, demand for beer, wine, pizzas and other snacks rockets and continues to rise with each successive round.”

Asda said it expects to sell 14 million units of Budweiser over the coming four weeks and more than 25,000 large-screen, ultra-high-definition TVs, with searches for “England” up 55% week-on-week, “Euros” up 48% and “Football” up 77%.

M&S said customers were currently buying five times as much Belgian lager as British lager, while sales of dips and “picky bits” were up 15% ahead of the first matches.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at analysts Kantar, said: “Major sporting events can have a big impact on grocery sales, particularly in categories like alcohol.

“During England’s quarter final match against France in the 2022 Fifa Men’s World Cup, take-home beer sales hit their biggest daily takings of the year outside of Christmas.

“Especially if it’s paired with warmer temperatures, this year’s summer of sport could deliver a welcome boost for the sector.”

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which represents more than 6,000 independent businesses nationwide, said the tournament could mean a retail bonanza worth an estimated £2.75 billion.

Bira commercial director Jeff Moody said: “The Euros arriving in the summer months is fantastic timing for independent retailers after a challenging period. With favourable kick-off times aligning with the sunshine, we’re expecting pubs, hospitality businesses, convenience stores and electrical retailers in particular to cash in as fans flock to watch the matches.

“An England or Scotland run to the latter stages would provide an even bigger boost. It’s crucial this feel-good factor translates into more sales for all types of independent retailers as consumer confidence returns.”