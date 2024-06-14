Berkeley Group expected to post falling profit amid housing market woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berkeley Group expected to post falling profit amid housing market woes

By Press Association
Berkeley Group reports its full-year results on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Berkeley Group is predicted to post a nearly one-tenth fall in pre-tax profit, as housebuilders continue to struggle with poor demand.

The London-listed firm will update investors with its full-year results on Wednesday.

Despite the expected drop, industry experts expect the housebuilder, which focuses on building premium, more expensive homes, to outperform its struggling competitors.

Analysts expect Berkeley to deliver pre-tax profits of about £550 million, a 9% year-on-year drop, which is in line with prior guidance from the company.

Aarin Chiekrie, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “UK housebuilders have been on the back foot in recent years, struggling against a period of inflationary and regulatory challenges.

“Berkeley hasn’t managed to avoid these issues, but it appears to have dealt with them better than most.

“Its London focus and high-end product, with an average sale price of £624,000 at the last count, means it offers something different to other large housebuilders.”

Mr Chiekrie added that high mortgage rates have caused “a relative lack of urgency among some buyers”.

At its last update, Berkeley reported that sales rates were down by one-third year-on-year.

Recent industry measures have indicated that a short period of improved buyer confidence has gone into reverse.

A net balance of 8% of property professionals saw home buyer demand falling rather than rising in May, marking the weakest reading since November 2023, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) found.

Graph showing UK interest rates from 2007 to May 2024
(PA Graphics)

It comes as the Bank of England is likely to push back a cut to interest rates next week.

Earlier this year, experts thought the Bank could cut the base rate as early as May, subsequently bringing down mortgage rates and providing a shot in the arm for the housing market.

Now, because of persistently high inflation – particularly in the jobs market – experts say the central bank is unlikely to make its first rate cut until August at the earliest.

Other housebuilders have fared worse.

Crest Nicholson warned its annual profit will fall by about a third this year as housing market challenges persist longer than expected.

And it confirmed that it rejected two takeover offers by rival Bellway last month, including one worth £650 million.

Housebuilders are going through a period of consolidation, driven by the weakened market.

Earlier this year, Barratt agreed to buy Redrow, while Vistry bought Countryside in 2022.

On Berkeley, Mr Chiekrie added: “Net cash levels will also be in focus.

“Back at the half-year mark, these were comfortably ahead of full-year targets, opening the door to feed cash back to shareholders through increased dividends and share buybacks.”