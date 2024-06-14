Top European shares suffer losses as French political divisions grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top European shares suffer losses as French political divisions grow

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 fell 16.81 points, or 0.21%%, to 8,146.86 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A downbeat day for European markets has seen France and Germany’s top indices suffer big losses, while the UK’s edged lower after a choppy week.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 16.81 points, or 0.21%%, to 8,146.86.

The blue-chip index closed the week in the red, after having one of its worst sessions in several months on Tuesday but clawing back some of its losses the following day.

Investor sentiment was weak across Europe on Friday with France’s Cac 40 closing 2.66% lower after falling more than 3% during the day.

Intense political in-fighting among parties in France has raised concerns about the country’s future, with it facing snap parliamentary elections at the end of the month.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst for IG, said that there is “no stopping the flows out of European stocks”, adding that the political in-fighting had become “farcical”.

The mood also spread to Germany with its Dax index closing 1.34% lower.

Over in the US, trading got off on the back foot with the S&P 500 down about 0.2% and Dow Jones down 0.25% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down about 0.65% against the US dollar at 1.268 and down 0.3% against the euro at 1.185.

House prices
Shares in Crest Nicholson surged on Friday after it revealed it had rejected two takeover offers from rival housebuilder Bellway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In company news, shares in Tesco moved higher after the supermarket giant said that its sales had ticked up in recent months, compared with the previous year, and pointed to an improvement in sentiment among shoppers.

The group highlighted sales of its Tesco Finest range, and suggested that higher wages were benefiting its customers. Shares in the business were 2.6% higher at close.

Elsewhere in the London markets, Crest Nicholson shares jumped more than a tenth higher after the house builder confirmed that it had rejected two takeover offers by rival Bellway last month, including one worth £650 million.

The board said it had rejected the offer in May because it felt it “significantly undervalued” the company and its prospects.

Investors appeared to be buoyed by the prospect of takeover approaches and Crest Nicholson’s share price was up 13.7% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BT, up 4.55p to 139.55p, Tesco, up 7.7p to 310.2p, Sage Group, up 25.5p to 1,056.5p, Airtel Africa, up 2.7p to 118.6p, and Ocado, up 6.2p to 357.3p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 43.3p to 980.2p, Melrose Industries, down 26.4p to 600.6p, BAE Systems, down 48p to 1,335p, Rentokil, down 14.5p to 447.1p, and Intertek, down 146p to 4,744p.