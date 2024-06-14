Go Ape founder and former Army captain made an MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Go Ape founder and former Army captain made an MBE

By Press Association
Go Ape founder Tristram Mayhew has been made an MBE (Alamy/PA)
The co-founder of Go Ape and former Army captain Tristram Mayhew said he is motivated to help people “live life more adventurously”, as he has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The businessman has been recognised for his services to young people and youth empowerment.

He said news of the MBE was “unexpected and flattering”, and credited the honour to his position on the board of the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The NCS is a Government-backed organisation which offers experiences and residential trips for young people.

Mr Mayhew told the PA news agency that, in his experience, young people “don’t need that much of a nudge and a steer” when it comes to doing community volunteering, saying it is something many want to do anyway.

“They just need a bit of encouragement and facilitation with opportunities,” he said.

His remarks come after the Conservative Party pledged to reintroduce compulsory national service for 18-year-olds, which could involve a placement with the armed forces and volunteering in the community.

Mr Mayhew served as a tank and infantry commander in the British Army’s Royal Dragoon Guards, retiring as a captain at the age of 29.

He went on to set up outdoor activities group Go Ape with his wife Rebecca in 2002, which now runs 37 adventure parks across the UK.

“Go Ape is about trying to create adventures and encourage people to live life more adventurously,” the boss said.

It became an employee-owned company in 2022, meaning its 1,000-strong staff are co-owners of the business and share in any surplus profit it generates.

“Obviously you make a lot of money when you sell your company, but most people I spoke to who had done that felt guilty because it had a big impact on people who remained in the business,” Mr Mayhew said, adding that it “felt pretty selfish” to consider.

The Mayhews retained a 10% share in the business when it shifted to the new structure.

Alongside their business commitments, the Mayhews have worked with their local sailing club in Bosham and supported the youth teams.

“I wish my dad had had the time to be able to do that,” he said, reflecting on his motivation for getting involved in the local sport.

Mr Mayhew said his MBE is a reflection of the people who do voluntary and community work, as they “put years and years on the front line, and don’t get the recognition”.