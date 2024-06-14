London Stock Exchange boss Julia Hoggett among business leaders honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Stock Exchange boss Julia Hoggett among business leaders honoured

By Press Association
London Stock Exchange group chief executive officer Julia Hoggett (London Stock Exchange group/PA)
The boss of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, is among a raft of business leaders named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Hoggett, who has led London Stock Exchange Group for the past three years, receives a damehood for services to business and finance across the UK.

Ms Hoggett, the daughter of celebrated judge Baroness Hale, took over at the financial markets firm from industry regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, and previously worked at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

It will provide a welcome boost for the stock market chief executive, who has come under pressure over the past year amid a challenging period for London’s equity markets.

Jim Harra, who is managing director of HMRC
The London Stock Exchange has witnessed a number of major firms, such as Paddy Power owner Flutter, drop listings in the City over the past year and has faced criticism over the reported plans by fast fashion giant Shein to float in the capital.

In the King’s Birthday Honours there is a knighthood for Jim Harra, the head of HM Revenue and Customs.

Mr Harra, who has been chief executive and first permanent secretary of the Government’s tax agency, is honoured for his commitment to public service.

Elsewhere, HSBC chairman Mark Tucker receives a knighthood for his services to the economy.

He has been in the position since 2017 and previous led major insurance firms AIA and Prudential.

Mr Tucker, who has also been board chairman at advocacy group TheCityUK, is currently leading HSBC succession plans, after the surprise retirement announcement from the bank’s chief executive, Noel Quinn.

Jennie Daly, Taylor Wimpey chief executive, who is made a CBE
Elsewhere, Taylor Wimpey chief executive Jennie Daly has been made a Commander of the Order of British Empire (CBE).

She has been recognised by the King for her service to business and the housing sector.

Ms Daly is one of the UK’s most prominent female chief executives, having led the FTSE 100 housebuilder since April 2022, having previously been the firm’s group operations director.

She has helped the company to grow its share value by a third over the past year, despite higher interest rates putting pressure on the sector.

Alan Jope, the former boss of consumer good giant Unilever, is made a CBE.

Mr Jope’s award is for his services for business and comes after retiring from the Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s maker last year.

The Scotsman, who is a non-executive director at Accenture, came under significant investor pressure during his time in the role, facing particular criticism over his leadership of a failed £50 billion takeover move for GSK’s consumer healthcare business.