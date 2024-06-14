Octopus and SSE chiefs named in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Octopus and SSE chiefs named in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson (Octopus Energy/PA)
Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson (Octopus Energy/PA)

The chief executives of energy giants Octopus and SSE are among the hundreds of people named in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Greg Jackson of Octopus Energy and Alistair Phillips-Davies of SSE have been made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the energy industry.

Mr Jackson, 53, co-founded Octopus Energy in 2016, and has since grown the company to 7.7 million customers across 18 countries, plus £7 billion of renewable energy assets.

Octopus’ proprietary technology platform, Kraken, is used to run more than 54 million customer accounts worldwide.

It aims to make the energy supply chain more efficient while also transitioning millions of people to clean energy. All of the electricity that Octopus supplies to homes is from renewable sources.

Mr Jackson, who has spoken about having his energy supply cut off while growing up, is considered an industry pioneer for bringing renewable energy to the mass consumer market.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies at an SSE electricity transmission site
Alistair Phillips-Davies has been chief executive of SSE for more than a decade (SSE/PA)

Mr Phillips-Davies has been at the helm of SSE for a decade. In that time he has committed the company to more than £40 billion of investment over the next 10 years towards the transition to net zero.

He oversaw the sale of SSE’s retail energy supply business to Ovo Energy in 2019, and has repositioned the Perth-based firm as one of the most significant electricity infrastructure players.

SSE is developing the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, and says it is building more offshore wind than any other company in the world.

Mr Phillips-Davies said: “This is a very pleasant surprise, but it really reflects the great team we have here at SSE and the important work they are doing to speed up the clean energy transition that will benefit everyone.”

The honours system recognises and rewards people for their achievements, contributions and service to society.

A CBE is one step below a knighthood, but above an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Mr Jackson declined to comment.